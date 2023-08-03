Twenty-seven Western Nebraska Community College athletes received NJCAA All-Academic honors for the past academic year.

Three teams also received recognition by the NJCAA as Academic teams of the year. The Cougars volleyball team had a collective 3.28 GPA, followed by the softball team and women's soccerteam at 3.27 and 3.02, respectively.

Both volleyball player Megan Bewley, an incoming sophomore from Scottsbluff; and men’s soccer player Paul Cerros, who graduated in May, earned the highest honors with a 4.0 GPA.

“It is definitely a great accomplishment to be a NJCAA first team recipient. Makes my family and me proud,” Cerros, a Rifle, Colorado, native said. “Some of the hardest classes I took had to be chemistry and anatomy and physiology. I put in the work by studying and preparing myself.”

Bewley, who is a nursing major, added that playing sports and keeping up with classroom takes dedication.

“It means a lot to be awarded this honor because it takes a lot of hard work and discipline to stay on top of your grades while doing a sport,” Bewley said. “My science classes are the ones that challenge me the most but they are also the one I enjoy the most. I get through them by making sure I study extra for tests and work through concepts I don’t understand.”

Twenty-five other Cougars earned either second or third-team All-Academic honors. Second team recipients had a 3.8 to 3.99 GPA while Third team honorees had a 3.6 to 3.79 GPAs.

Second team honorees were: women’s soccer player Natalya Baird-Watson, volleyball player Charli Blackman, men’s soccer players Hernan Burdiles and Paulo Marques, baseball players Tyler Easter and Bruce Peterson, women’s basketball player Mackenzie Joseph, men’s basketball player Maurice Walker’ and softball players Madi Johnston, Bree Henson, Baylie Krueger and Avery Fox.

Third-team honorees were: baseball players Alex Ainsworth, Dylan Harris, volleyball players Ale Meoni, Emmalei Mapu and Alex Hernandez, men’s soccer players Oziel Camargo, Gabriel Santos, and Rennan Sousa, women’s basketball players Shiho Isono and Jayla Owen, softball players DesaRae Woolsey and Victoria Wharton and women’s soccer player Hailey Kwiakowski.

In addtion, 39 Cougar athletes received Region IX All-Academic status. Twenty-four women’s and 15 men's players earned the honors.

To earn Region IX All-Academic consideration, an athlete must have accumulated a minimum of 24 semester hours with a 3.25 GPA in regular college classes excluding remedial/developmental classes.

The volleyball team had the most players on the Region IX All-Academic list with four returning players earning the honor in Megan Bewley, Shae Hardy, Charli Blackman and Maya Angelova. Six players that graduated in May made the list as well: Erica Fava, Anakaren Chavez, Ale Meoni, Emmalie Mapu, Alex Hernandez and Bree Henson.

The softball team had seven members on the list including two that are returning this year in Devyn Priselac and Baylie Krueger. The others graduated in May: Maddie Johnston, DesaRae Woolsey, Victoria Wharton, Morgan Dustin and Avery Fox,

Women’s soccer players that made the list were: Vicki Granda, Vanessa Vazquez, Hailey Kwiatkowski, Yoseline Hernandez and Natalya Baird-Watson.

Women’s basketball players on the list included Jayla Owen, Mackenzie Joseph and Shiho Isono.

The baseball team had eight players receive the honor: Alex Ainsworth, Garrett Dodd, Tyler Easter, Dylan Harris, Eli Hernandez, Bryce Peterson, Joseph Toubeaux and Wyatt Zsidisin.

The men’s soccer team had six players: Hernan Burdiles, Oziel Camargo, Paulo Marques, Paul Cerros, Gabriel Santos and Rennan Sousa. Maurice Walker was the only men’s basketball player to earn Region IX honors.

Cerros said all the hard work that paid off by the athletes academically shows a lot about the type of players that are recruited to play at WNCC.

“What it says is that WNCC athletes are more than just exceptional athletes, we are excellent students as well,” he said. “The three teams that made all-academic shows that they put in extra work outside of the classroom. They should give scholarships for the hard work to receive the honor.”