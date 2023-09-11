CHADRON — Casey Bauman threw for 291 yards and connected on touchdown passes of 80- and 60 yards to lead Augustana to a 27-4 win over Chadron State on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings also got an explosive scoring play from their special teams as Devon Jones returned a punt 89 yards in the fourth quarter.

Chadron State’s Wilson Yee kicked a 45-yard field goal on the final play of the first play for the Eagles only score.

Chadron State safety Dax Yeradi intercepted three passes in the loss.

Women’s soccer

Western Nebraska Community College tied Central Wyoming College on Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex.

Aileen Perez had both goals for the Cougar in the second half. Emily Villagomez finished with eight saves.

Northwest College scored three times in the second half to beat the Cougars 5-3 on Friday. Tania Razo scored twice and Lesley Vasquez added a goal for WNCC.

Men’s soccer

The Cougars beat Central Wyoming College 5-3 on Saturday to improve to 4-1-1 overall.

WNCC trailed 3-2 at the break and scored three times in the second half. Abdoulie Fatty had the go-ahead goal, and Eduardo Oliveria added some insurance with under five minutes left in regulation.

Olivera scored twice on Friday as the Cougars rolled to a 6-1 win over Northwest College.

“From the beginning of the game we played all together with intensity,” the sophomore said.

Volleyball

STERLING, Colorado — WNCC dropped a pair of matches on Saturday during the Sheila Worley Invitational.

No. 10 New Mexico Military Insitute swept the Cougars (25-17, 25-15, 25-17) as WNCC had a .012 hitting percentage for the match. Taylor Tyser had 14 digs to lead the Cougars, and Shanelle Martinez had a team-high 15 assists.

Dodge City also swept the Cougars (25-15, 25-19, 25-19). Lily Zwart led WNCC with 12 kills and six digs. Martinez had 25 assists and 12 digs.

The Cougars split a pair of matches on Friday.

WNCC beat Snow College in four sets to open tournament play (17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14). Shae Hardy had 29 assists, and Tyser had 14 digs.

Indian Hills Community College swept the Cougars (25-17, 25-21, 25-15). Zwart led the Cougars with 10 kills.