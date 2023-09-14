The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team opened the first day of the Wyobraska Invite Thursday night with a win over Missouri State-West Plains in four sets at Cougar Palace .

The scores 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 as the Cougars snapped a three-match losing skid. In the other Wyobraska game in the Cougar Palace, Western Wyoming Community College swept Gillette College 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.

WNCC's Charli Blackman had a double-double with 10 kills, 10 digs, and seven points.

“This is an awesome win. We haven’t had very many good games and I think that was a positive game,” Blackman said. “It starts a new winning streak and we are excited to continue to go on this high that we just had.”

A big key for the win was a change in offensive styles. WNCC went to a 6-2 offense and it worked as eight different Cougars registered at least a kill in the contest while nine different players had a dig, and seven players registering a service point.

“We completely changed our offense and our defense and the girls adjusted to it completely,” Blackman said. “We really worked hard for this and it really paid off. Our offense was amazing. Everyone was killing the ball and everyone was getting touches. Everyone was doing what they needed to do and I am really proud of them.”

WNCC also got a double-double from Shanelle Martinez with 27 set assists, 18 digs and nine points. Lilly Zwart led the team with 11 kills along with eight digs, while Taylor Tyser had a near double-double with 18 digs, nine points and six set assists.

Football

Chadron State College opens its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football schedule Saturday night against Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Both teams enter the matchup with 1-1 records. Chadron State is coming off a 27-3 loss to Augustana.

The Chadron State-Black Hills series dates back to 1912, and continued on a nearly-annual basis through 1995. The teams did not meet again until the 2012 when the Yellow Jackets became a conference member.

CSC has won eight of the 10 games since then, but one of the Yellow Jackets’ wins came last year — 32-23 at Elliott Field in Chadron.

The Eagles outgained Black Hills 469 to 409, but the Jackets controlled the ball for 36 minutes. The score was knotted at 10-10 at halftime, but Black Hills scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and remained ahead the rest of the way.

Black Hills is led by Tanner Clarkson, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior quarterback who transferred from Northwest Oklahoma State. He completed 61% of his passes for 4,130 yards and 31 touchdowns over the previous three seasons.

Clarkson has connected on 31 of 49 passes for 501 yards and three scores. He also is the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher with 27 carries for 105 yards.

Black Hills’ defensive leaders include Doodles Quinones, a 5-6, 180-pound junior who was a first-team RMAC all-conference selection last season. He was named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week following last week's loss to St. Thomas. He had 10 tackles, blocked two kicks and broke up two passes.

In 2021, Quinones led the Jackets with 100 tackles, and has brokeh up 15 passes the last two seasons.