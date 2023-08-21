COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball split a pair of matches on Saturday to finish the Reiver Classic with a 3-1 record.

The sixth-ranked Cougars opened the day with a strong showing over Dodge City Community College with a 25-17, 25-21, 27-29, 25-15 win. WNCC then was swept by No. 4 Indian Hills Community College 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 to wrap up the season-opening invitational.

WNCC hosts Casper College on Tuesday to open its home schedule.

Charli Blackman led the way with a double-double of 14 kills, 13 digs, four points, and two aces in the opening game. Lilly Zwart also had 11 kills with five digs and six points, while Dani Cruz tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Shanelle Martinez had three kills, 13 digs, 41 set assists, seven points, and three service aces.

Zwart led the Cougars with eight kills and three digs against Indian Hills, while Cruz had six kills, four digs, and five points Martinez also had 22 set assists, four digs, five points and two aces.

Zwart had 29 kills over two games on Friday as the Cougars beat No. 17 Butler Community College (25-21, 27-29, 25-23, 25-17). and Iowa Western Community College (25-21, 20-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-11) to open play in the tournament.

Soccer

STERLING, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with different results.

The Cougar women received two goals from sophomore Tania Razo and earned a 3-3 tie with Iowa Lakes Community College.

The WNCC men were knotted at the break before Iowa Lakes scored a goal in the second half for the 2-1 win.

Aileen Perez, a sophomore from Colorado, thought the women’s team played well in earning the tie in the season opener.

“I thought that we played very well for it being our first game as a team and not having the subs as our opponent did,” she said. “I was honestly very happy with the way we played, of course there are many places where we need improvement which we will most definitely work on to help us become successful for our season, but overall I’m really proud of all the girls and super excited for the season.”

The Cougar women went up 2-0 at halftime as Razo scored in the 29th minute off an assist from Sara Lourenco. Moments later Yasmin Urbina added a goal.

Emily VillaGomez had three saves in net.

Joao Menezas had the lone goal for the Cougars in the men’s game.

Iowa Lakes took the lead in the second on a goal by Lander Gonzales.

Hernan Burdiles had eight saves in net for the Cougars.