The Cougars went 3-2 in the Wyobraska volleyball tournament over the weekend.

Western Nebraska Community College split a pair of games on saturday. Iowa Western Community College edged WNCC in five sets (25-12, 16-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-12) before the Cougars rebounded with a sweep of Gillette College (25-19, 25-17, 25-13).

“I think the tournament went pretty well,” said Cougars libero Taylor Tyser, who finished with 97 digs in the five matches. “I think we definitely could have went 4-1 but we have a lot to work on and it is exciting to see where we go from here.”

WNCC travels to McCook Community College on Tuesday to open conference play. The Cougars then travel to Lamar Community College on Friday.

WNCC split a pair of games on Friday to open tournament play .

Laramie County Community College beat the Cougars in four sets (25-21-, 23-25, 25-23, 26-21), and WNCC rebounded with a four-set win over Central Wyoming College (25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16).

The Cougars’ Lilly Zwart had 14 kills against Laramie County, and Dani Cruz added 11 kills and 12 digs, while Shanelle Martiez had 26 assists and 17 digs.

Zwart had 15 kills against Central Wyoming and Martinez had 38 assists.

Football

SPEARFISH, S.D. —Chadron State scored on a 52-yard pass on its opening possession of the game but that momentum didn’t last

Black Hills State scored on five first half possessions on the way to a 55-10 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Chadron State (1-2) hosts Western Colorado on Saturday.

Black Hills State quarterback Tanner Clarkson passed for 343 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score. He led an offense that put up 556 yards.

Chadron State finished with 334 yards of offense. All three of the Eagles scores were touchdown passes.

Women’s soccer

WNCC fell to Western Wyoming Community College 4-0 on Saturday. The Mustangs are ranked 15th in the latest NJCAA national poll.

Western Wyoming led 1-0 at the break and then tacked on three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

“We played very well and stayed composed in the first half and worked well together,” Cougars defender Emilee Hunsley said. “ Overall we played with high intensity and came out strong and ready to play.

Cougars goalkeeper Emily Villagomez had eight saves in the loss.

WNCC (1-3-2) is on the road for four matches over the next two weekends. The trip begins Friday with a matchup against Casper College, followed by a game at Gillette College on Saturday.