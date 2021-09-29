CSC Cowboys have tough luck in finals

Three Chadron State College cowboys qualified for the finals at the Sheridan College Rodeo last weekend, but they didn’t fare as well during their second runs. That means Tayle Brink of Reva, S.D., who transferred to CSC this fall, was the only team member to place in both go-rounds.

Brink finished fifth in breakaway roping and sixth in goat tying. She caught her calves in 3.0 and 3.7 seconds and tied her goats in 8.2 and 8.6 seconds. There were 103 breakaway ropers and 47 goat tiers at Sheridan.

Both events were won by Caydee Johnson of Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. She caught her calves in 2.8 and 2.5 seconds and tied the goats in 7.4 and 7.6 seconds, and was the runaway winner of the all-around cowgirl title.

After placing in two events, Brink was fifth in the all-around standings.

The Chadron State cowboys who reached the finals included Jake Chasek, a freshman from Mitchell, in team roping. He and his twin brother, Justin, who attends Eastern Wyoming College at Torrington, won the first go-round in 5.7 seconds, but they did not get a time in the finals on Sunday. However, their long go-round victory was worth $414.50 apiece, and since only five of the 10 teams posted times on Sunday, the Chaseks finished sixth in the overall standings.