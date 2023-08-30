CHADRON — The Chadron State College football team opens its season with a road matchup Thursday night in Quincy, Ill.

The game was arranged last spring as neither coaches, Jay Long of Chadron State and Gary Bass of Quincy, could find a closer opponent for Week 1.

Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons. Chadron State posted a 3-8 record and the Hawks were 4-7. Each has just five seniors on its list of probable starters.

Because of injuries, the Eagles started three different quarterbacks last season. The one who played the most, senior Heath Beemiller, is expected to start Thursday.

The offensive line leader is center Michael DeCamillis, who will be the starting for the fifth consecutive season. DeCamillis was second-team all-conference last fall and is one of the six co-captains that the players elected last week.

The Eagles’ defense features a strong front line, where nine players are expected to rotate. The group includes Hunter O’Connor, who, as a sophomore last fall, finished with 60 total tackles. Twenty-four went for minus yards, which includes 16 quarterback sacks that led NCAA II through the regular season and broke the CSC single-season record.

The secondary has several newcomers, but a big plus is the return of cornerback Jahvonte Hair, who sustained a broken leg in last year’s season opener.

The Hawks have a new quarterback in Drake Davis, a transfer from Northern Michigan. In 17 games over the past three years, he completed 227 of 371 passes for 2,412 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 12 interceptions.

He also ran for 546 yards and six TDs.

The Hawks return their top receiver from a year ago in senior Jason Lawrence, who caught 51 passes for 818 yards and nine scores. Their defensive leader is Peyton Plunkett, a 6-3, 237-pound senior who had eight sacks among his 18 tackles for minus yards last fall and also forced six fumbles.

The Eagles open their home schedule on Sept. 9 against the Augustana Vikings. At halftime, the 1989 and ‘90 teams, will both be inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame.