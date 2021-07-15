Former Pioneers players drafted by MLB teams

Jack Sinclair and Jacen Roberson put the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the spotlight after being picked in the Major League Baseball draft on July 13.

Sinclair was picked in the 16th round by the Washington Nationals.

The right-handed pitcher is a junior at Central Florida University. He had a record of 5-5 with a 4.77 ERA.

He played for the Pioneers in their inaugural season in 2018, where he had a 6-0 record with an ERA of 3.65.

“Sinclair he was a lot like Jeff Hakanson, he gets out there. It’s like, yeah that guy’s got something. You don’t know if they’re going to go t the majors, but he’s got something,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said.

Hakanson, who was a teammate of Sinclair’s on the 2018 Expedition League championship team, was drafted last year by his hometown Tampa Bay Rays.

Roberson was selected in the 16th round.

“When I saw Roberson was drafted by the (Arizona) Diamondbacks, I thought, ‘Oh cool, that’s my old stomping ground,” Heeman said.

Heeman said Roberson was a solid player for the Pioneers.