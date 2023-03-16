MITCHELL — T.C. Hughson is a wrestler and has taken down both fellow prep opponents and steers over the years.

It is the latter that will be his focus moving forward, however.

The Mitchell senior and steer wrestler, or bulldogger, made his commitment to Eastern Wyoming College official during a short ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the high school library.

“It was pretty easy,” Hughson said of his decision. “I’ve always wanted to go to college and rodeo. It’s been a big goal of mine. I was kind of born into (rodeos) and crave it. I wake up and want to do it every day. My dad had me on horseback since I was a kid.”

Hughson, who also specializes in team roping, plans to major in ranch management at the Torrington, Wyoming, college.

“They have a really good ag program in general, and it’s all new buildings (on campus) and just really good people,” Hughson said of what sold him on the school.

“I considered a few (others) but this one really stuck out to me because it was so close to home — it is 50 minutes from my house. I’ve got some cows put together (on the ranch) and I need to stay close to them.”

He is one of 15 to 20 incoming freshmen that EWC rodeo coach Whit Peterson said he is hoping to bring into the program to join the 10 to 12 returning competitors.

“He’s a good kid and I’ve known his family for years now,” Peterson said of Hughson. “I know he’s a hard-working kid who will be a great asset to ECW rodeo."

Peterson said he recruits more on just an individual's ability.

"Obviously (someone) with good grades," he said. "These are student athletes, and you want to make sure that they succeed both in the classroom and the arena and are prepared to move on to the next stage of their lives."

Hughson was ranked 14th in steer wrestling in the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association rankings after the fall portion of the schedule, with the spring season about to kick off.

He said it takes, “grit and wanting to do it” to have success in steer wrestling. He also credits his 14-year-old horse, Uber, which is his go-to mount for the event.

“It’s speed,” Hughson said of the key characteristic of a horse in the event. “It’s having one that wants to run.”

Hughson also competes in rodeos throughout Nebraska and Wyoming during the summer.

How many exactly?

“Oh, I don’t know. That’s a pretty tough question,” he said. “Maybe between 25 and 50.”

And he does it for the thrill of competition and the desire to always improve, both mentally and physically.

“Bulldogging is kind of a size event and I’ve grown a lot since my freshman year,” he said. “When I first started bulldogging, I probably didn’t weigh 98 pounds and I kind of got whipped on a little (in the event). But I’ve done better now with a little bit of size.”

He carries a sizeable goal into the remainder of his high school career as well.

“I guess making it to nationals is my biggest goal,” Hughson said. “It’s a long way out and I have a lot of ground to make up, but I think I can do it.”