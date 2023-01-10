Newman inks to play with Doane

Gering Senior Cami Newman signed to continue her volleyball career with the Doane Tigers, Newman inked on to play with Doan Tuesday afternoon in the Gering high school Freshman Academy.

Newman credits the supportive environment of the Tigers program as a key reason for signing there.

“When I got to the campus, everyone was super nice and welcoming, and the people were super supportive. My decision helped me throughout the campus, and when I practiced with the team the coach was super nice and the team was super welcoming and I liked the dynamic of the practice, it was based on building strength and skill which I liked,” Newman said.

She hopes to build a team dynamic akin to the family like atmosphere with the Bulldogs in Gering.

“I hope that my teammates become my best friends throughout college and I just want to get super close with them, it’s like a family when you go on to a team so I think that can be super helpful,” Newman said.

It means a lot to Newman to be able to continue playing the game, which isn’t an opportunity afforded to many high school athletes.

“I always wanted to play college volleyball, so I guess it's very rewarding to play college volleyball, and I’m glad I can play for another four years,” Newman said.

Newman also reflected on her time playing volleyball for the Bulldogs and how it prepared her for the jump to playing in College and how she improved from her freshman to senior year.

“Definitely the team and how close we became, and skill also, just growing through high school,” Newman said. “I think I’ve improved quite a bit, freshman year I was clumsy, they called me ‘clumsy Cami’ and I grew a lot I think from freshman year to sophomore year especially.”

The Gering coaches are glad to see one of their own move on to the next level.

“You look around the room and see all the lives she influenced, just the support for her. Cami stood out as a leader for us for the offseason, her worth ethic is second to none, she’s a fantastic leader and I think that will help her in college,” Gering volleyball coach Ashley Cocrahn said.

Newman is undecided on a major but wants to go into the biology field.