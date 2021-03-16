No. 10 WNCC volleyball sweeps EWC

EWC coach Dante Geoffrey said once they got things going in the second and third set, the match was competitive.

“It just took us a little while to get going,” he said. “When you are playing a top team like Western Nebraska you can’t wait around at all. When we got it going, it was obvious competitive and challenging match. We want to work on having that fight right from the start. It was a challenge and I think Western Nebraska’s talent and ability played a large part in that. But we made a large part in that also. We made things a little too easy on the Cougars tonight.”

Geoffrey said they tried different things in the match with different lineups to get everyone ready for the Region IX tournament that begins the last week in March..

“The good thing about today is we got to get some new people in the lineup. It is good for them to get that opportunity and understand that at anytime they might be called upon and they are expected to perform just like anybody.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WNCC started off the first set on a tear as Karen Cordero got the opening kill and then Tsvetanova had six straight points for a 7-0 lead. Tsvetanova had three aces during that scoring spree.