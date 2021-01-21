No. 15 WNCC women run past Central Wyoming

The Cougars trailed just once in the contest as Central Wyoming hit the first bucket of the new season. After that, WNCC went on a 19-0 run led by Alejah Douglas, Ky Buell, and Emma Johnson. Johnson scored six of her 11 points in the first quarter as the Cougars led 27-9 after one quarter.

The second quarter saw WNCC play tough defense in holding the Rustlers to just six points while scoring 23 themselves. WNCC went on an 8-0 run to lead 37-10 capped off by back-to-back buckets by Johnson. WNCC went up 50-13 and led at halftime 50-15.

The Cougars didn’t let up in the third quarter as they went on a 17-6 run to lead 67-21 and went on to lead 77-34 after three periods.

Central Wyoming sliced the lead in the fourth quarter to 83-48 and that was when the Cougar offense really caught fire, going on a10-0 run behind four points from Payton Fields and a bucket by Garcia.

Central Wyoming came back with a 8-0 run of their own but the Cougars scored six straight points from Garcia, Madison Blaney, and Martrice Brooks for a 99-46 lead. Garcia got the bot with 1:01 to play to put the Cougars over the century mark for the first time this season.