Ogallala’s Curtis signs with WNCC volleyball

Curtis’ volleyball skills were on display the last two years where she earned the region Player of the Year honors for two straight years.

Curtis said being a 2-time player of the year is special to her since Ogallala has produced so many fine volleyball players.

“Being the Player of the Year two years in a row has been a huge accomplishment for me,” she said. “We have had so many talented girls in Ogallala and to be selected Player of the Year was such an honor. I worked so hard every offseason to be better than I was the year before.”

Curtis said she is pleased with her junior and senior seasons.

“The last two years have been big for me personally at Ogallala,” she said. “I have received the player of the year two years in a row, first team all-conference, first team all-area, all-state honorable mention, academic all-state, and the hustle award.

“My senior year here at Ogallala has been the best one yet. We made it further than we did last year, playing in the district final and that’s a big sign of improvement for me.”

Curtis hopes to continue improving in her two years at WNCC.