Pioneers knock off Souris Valley 14-8

The Western Nebraska Pioneers arrived back into town early afternoon on Friday after a long bus drive from Idaho, skipped batting practice, and came out of the gate against Souris Valley and scored seven early runs to earn a 14-8 over the Sabre Dogs Friday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
“We have struggled coming off of these long travel days so it was nice to see the material of the team to come out and I think it has been the best we have swung the bats all season,” Pioneers coach Antonio Garcia said. “It is something to build on and something to look forward to from here on out.”
The Pioneers did swing the bats well as they led 7-2 after just two innings.
“If we put up runs in most innings, we will have success especially when Caden goes out on the mound and does really well for us,” Garcia said. “We still have to clean up some things defensively, but just comes with time. Hopefully tomorrow we clean it up on defense and keep the bats going and come away with the series win before the all-star break.”
The Pioneers are just a game behind in the Clark Division behind the Fremont Moo and the Sioux Falls Sunfish, who are both at 11-4. The Pioneers moved to 9-4 on the season and ran their win streak to three games.
Souris Valley is now tied with the Mining City Tommyknockers in the Lewis Division at 9-6 in the second half standings.
Souris Valley and the Pioneers will be back in action Saturday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and then the two squads wrap up the series on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.
Western Nebraska didn’t let the long bus drive damper the hitting as they scored three times in the first on three hits. Eric Smelko and Cade McGee led off with back-to-back singles. Smelko came in to score on an Alex Zerfass single and McGee made it 2-0 as he scored on a ground out. Zerfass later scored on an error for the 3-0 lead.
Souris Valley came back with two runs in the second on four hits. Cullen Hannigan led off with a single and scored on a Drew Miller home run. Souris Valley put on two more runners, but couldn’t get the runs in.
The Pioneers kept the offensive going, coming back to score four times on just one hit in the second. Kellen Rutz and Jarred Mazzaferro earned free passes. McGee then walked to load the bases. The first run came in as Zerfass and JT Waldon each walked to force in two runs. English then singled to add another run to make it 6-2. Zerfass later scored to make it 7-2.
After both teams didn’t score in the next two innings, both teams added runs in the fifth. Souris Valley scored one to slice the lead to 7-3, but saw the Pioneers add two runs on singles by Clay Cutter and Mazzaferro for a 9-3 lead.
The sixth inning saw the Sabre Dogs add one more run to more to bring the score to within 9-4, but the Pioneers plated three runs as Waldon and English had back-to-back run-scoring doubles. Later, English scored on a Rutz double to make the score 12-4.
Souris Valley added a single run in the seventh on a solo home run to cut the lead to 12-5. Souris Valley came right back with two runs in the seventh as Smelko scores on a McGee double. McGee scores on a 2-out wild pitch for a 14-5 lead.
Souris Valley closed out the scoring with two in the eighth and a single run in the ninth to fall 14-8.
Both teams finished with 12 hits in the contest. McGee led the way with a 3-for-4 game with a double, three runs scored, and a RBI. English and Smelko each had two hits. Smelko had two runs scored while English had a double with a run scored and two RBIs.
Edwards picked up the win, going six innings in scattering eight hits and allowing four runs with four strikeouts. Paul Panduro got the save, tossing six innings in allowing three runs and scattering four hits wile striking out two.
Souris Valley 020 011 121 – 8 12 3
Pioneers 340 023 20x – 14 12 4
WP – Caden Edwards; S – Paul Panduro.
2B – Cade McGee, JT Waldon, Jake English, Kelen Rutz.