Pioneers knock off Souris Valley 14-8

Souris Valley and the Pioneers will be back in action Saturday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and then the two squads wrap up the series on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

Western Nebraska didn’t let the long bus drive damper the hitting as they scored three times in the first on three hits. Eric Smelko and Cade McGee led off with back-to-back singles. Smelko came in to score on an Alex Zerfass single and McGee made it 2-0 as he scored on a ground out. Zerfass later scored on an error for the 3-0 lead.

Souris Valley came back with two runs in the second on four hits. Cullen Hannigan led off with a single and scored on a Drew Miller home run. Souris Valley put on two more runners, but couldn’t get the runs in.

The Pioneers kept the offensive going, coming back to score four times on just one hit in the second. Kellen Rutz and Jarred Mazzaferro earned free passes. McGee then walked to load the bases. The first run came in as Zerfass and JT Waldon each walked to force in two runs. English then singled to add another run to make it 6-2. Zerfass later scored to make it 7-2.

After both teams didn’t score in the next two innings, both teams added runs in the fifth. Souris Valley scored one to slice the lead to 7-3, but saw the Pioneers add two runs on singles by Clay Cutter and Mazzaferro for a 9-3 lead.