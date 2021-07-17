Pioneers owner donates $3,450 to Panhandle Humane Society

After auctioning off jerseys during the Pioneers Bark in the Park promotion, Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman donated the proceeds to the Panhandle Humane Society.
“Our players wore special Pawneers jerseys (on Sunday, July 11) that we auctioned off. We raised $3,450 for the Humane Society,” Heeman said.
Panhandle Humane Society director Amy Bartholomew said the donation will go a long way in helping the organization with its operation.
“It’s pretty incredible, honestly,” she said. “It helps us be able to get treats for the animals, or supplies that we need — laundry detergent, dish soap, things like that. We try to do enrichment for the animals, a little something different every day. For those that are here longer, it helps that time in the kennel be a little more manageable.”
Heeman said the idea came about after researching fundraising ideas.
“People do this a lot around the country,” he said. “We found that it’s a way for us to be able to raise some money. As a small business, we can’t write 3,400 checks very often.”
It is the second time the Pioneers auctioned off jerseys to raise money for area organizations. Previously, the Pioneers players wore jerseys support Breast Cancer Awareness. Those jerseys were auctioned off to raise money for the Festival of Hope.
“The response we’ve gotten is pretty good,” Heeman said. “The first auction we sold every jersey online. Last week we had a little online glitch, but we sold the rest of them at the park. They’ve all sold so far.”
There will be three more jersey auctions through the end of the season. On Sunday, the players will don Los Pioneros jerseys to raise money for the Guadalupe Center.
They will have a Christmas in July on July 25 to raise money for the Special Olympics, and will auction off the team’s red jerseys on Aug. 1.
Heeman said the jersey auctions are made possible thanks to sponsors including Robinson Electric, who donated the Pawneers jerseys. They have also teamed with the Holliday Family of Companies and 21st Century Equipment for some of the other jerseys.
“It’s really worked out. It’s probably something we’ll continue next year, as well. We’re doing it every Sunday, and we’ll probably do the same thing next year. It’s a great way for the community to raise money and they get a nice jersey out of it and the players like wearing a different jersey every once in a while. It’s just it’s a fun thing to do,” Heeman said.