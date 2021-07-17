Pioneers owner donates $3,450 to Panhandle Humane Society

“The response we’ve gotten is pretty good,” Heeman said. “The first auction we sold every jersey online. Last week we had a little online glitch, but we sold the rest of them at the park. They’ve all sold so far.”

There will be three more jersey auctions through the end of the season. On Sunday, the players will don Los Pioneros jerseys to raise money for the Guadalupe Center.

They will have a Christmas in July on July 25 to raise money for the Special Olympics, and will auction off the team’s red jerseys on Aug. 1.

Heeman said the jersey auctions are made possible thanks to sponsors including Robinson Electric, who donated the Pawneers jerseys. They have also teamed with the Holliday Family of Companies and 21st Century Equipment for some of the other jerseys.

“It’s really worked out. It’s probably something we’ll continue next year, as well. We’re doing it every Sunday, and we’ll probably do the same thing next year. It’s a great way for the community to raise money and they get a nice jersey out of it and the players like wearing a different jersey every once in a while. It’s just it’s a fun thing to do,” Heeman said.

