Schlaepfer starting her college golf career with a bang

“My goal for the fall season is to play as many tournaments as possible and see some type of improvement,” she said. “If I can improve in at least one area of my game I will be happy.”

For Schlaepfer, though, the hardest part playing golf at the four-year level is being away from family. But, at the same time, she is learning something new plus making a new family in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

“The college life is a little hard. It is hard being away from my family because I was so close to them,” she said. “It is making me a more responsible person. I did not expect it to be anything like it is. I think the hardest part of being away from family and friends is just not having them to go to when you are bored. It’s not as easy to get to them from here.”

The best part is making new friends from different parts of the United States and overseas. The WPU roster has 18 golfers on the squad, including one from Germany and others from the east coast to the west coast with points in between.

“I think it is cool meeting people from other parts of the USA and overseas,” she said. “It makes me a little more grateful that I am only 10 hours away from home and not a whole country.”