Second half leads WNCC women to 4-2 win

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team used a strong second half including two goals from Andrea Jimenez in recording a 4-2 win over Central Wyoming College Saturday morning.
It was the second straight contest where the Cougars used a second half comeback to get the win. Friday, the Cougars scored with under two minutes to play to tie the contest against Northwest College. Saturday, WNCC scored four times in the second half to record the win.
Jimenez said they found the right chemistry in the second half to get the win.
“The second half I think we found the chemistry that we normally always do in games,” the freshman from Denver, said. “We always start to play stronger in the second half. We were there to support each other no matter what and every girl had their passion out there to be very proud of.”
Jimenez said that they usually play well after head coach Todd Rasnic gives them a halftime talk to wake them up.
“I think every time coach screams at us and tells us to put it together, we come and realize we need to step it up out there,” Jimenez said. “We can’t continue moving forward with the conference in just playing the second half.”
Jimenez said they need to find a way to play strong from the get-go instead of waiting.
“I think we need to start with our front foot and be confident and believe in each one of us,” Jimenez said. “At the end of the day, it is the team that wins all together and not just one person.”
Central Wyoming scored the only goal in the first half and it took a while. With 5:50 to play, Darby Delgado took a free kick and sailed it into the back of the net. That is where the team’s went into the locker room at.
When the Cougars emerged from the locker room it was a totally different team. Izzy Wright had a shot just five minutes into the second half that didn’t go in. Ten seconds later, Jimenez took a shot that just missed but Vanessa Vasquez was there for the put-back goal to tie things.
Central Wyoming kept battling and went back in front with 22:17 to play when Mackenzie Merrill found the crease between defenders to put the ball into the net and a 2-1 lead.
A couple minutes later, Jimenez dribbled into the box and was fouled. Jimenez was awarded a penalty kick with 19:08 left and she calmly put the PK into the net to tie the match.
WNCC went in front for good with 16:37 to play as Ashley Ruiz fed Jimenez with a pass and Jimenez hammered the ball into the net for the 3-2 lead.
WNCC added an insurance goal with 7:49 left when Vasquez was fouled in the box. Raquel Ferreira took the penalty kick and easily scored for the 4-2 lead.
WNCC finished the game with 14 shots with 11 on net. Central Wyoming had eight shots with five on net.
WNCC finished with three corner kicks to just one for the Rustlers.
Luisa Cordiero had three saves in net for the Cougars.
WNCC, 2-1-2, will return to action next week with three conference matches. WNCC will host Laramie County Community College, the defending Region IX champions and a regular participant at the national tournament, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. followed by road games Friday and Saturday at Otero Junior College and Trinidad State College.
Jimenez said it will be important for them to play a full 90 minutes next week.
“Against LCCC, we need to start hard and play every minute of the game,” she said. “We can’t start playing in the second half with LCCC because they are one of the strongest in our conference. I think we really need to be confident and remember why we started playing in the first place.”