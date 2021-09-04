Second half leads WNCC women to 4-2 win

“I think we need to start with our front foot and be confident and believe in each one of us,” Jimenez said. “At the end of the day, it is the team that wins all together and not just one person.”

Central Wyoming scored the only goal in the first half and it took a while. With 5:50 to play, Darby Delgado took a free kick and sailed it into the back of the net. That is where the team’s went into the locker room at.

When the Cougars emerged from the locker room it was a totally different team. Izzy Wright had a shot just five minutes into the second half that didn’t go in. Ten seconds later, Jimenez took a shot that just missed but Vanessa Vasquez was there for the put-back goal to tie things.

Central Wyoming kept battling and went back in front with 22:17 to play when Mackenzie Merrill found the crease between defenders to put the ball into the net and a 2-1 lead.

A couple minutes later, Jimenez dribbled into the box and was fouled. Jimenez was awarded a penalty kick with 19:08 left and she calmly put the PK into the net to tie the match.

WNCC went in front for good with 16:37 to play as Ashley Ruiz fed Jimenez with a pass and Jimenez hammered the ball into the net for the 3-2 lead.