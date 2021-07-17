 Skip to main content
Six Pioneers selected for Clark Division All-Star roster
The Pioneers' Eric Smelko swings at a pitch during a game earlier in the season. Smelko is this week's Pioneer of the Week.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

CASPER, Wyo. — The Expedition League has a host of activities set for its All-Star break beginning on Monday, July 19.

“We’re trying to pack as much as we can into the two days,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said.

The festivities begin both days at 4:30 p.m. starting with a free clinic for Casper-area youth on both days of All-Star festivities.

“The first day, there’s a free clinic for kids that’s going to be put on by one of our former players from Oregon named Austin Byler. He runs an organization called Major League University,” Heeman said.

Byler was selected in the Major League Baseball draft, but didn’t make it to the Majors, so he decided to pass on his knowledge to the youth with baseball clinics, Heeman said.

The clinic is for youth from 6 to 13 years old.

There will be a charity softball game on Monday, as well. The softball game will feature Wyoming All-Star softball players.

“We’re going to mix in our all-stars. They’ll be like a bonus batter every inning going up against the softball pitchers,” he said.

The softball game will be followed by the league’s Home Run Derby.

“Every team’s got a home run derby hitter. Our entry is JT Waldon,” Heeman said. “Every home run derby hitter, all 12 of them, are assigned a high school senior in Casper. Whoever wins the derby, the senior that they’re assigned to gets a $500 scholarship.”

On Tuesday, the kids clinic will go into a second day, followed by the All-Star contest.

There will also be bounce houses for the children.

Heeman, who also owns the Casper Horseheads, said the All-Star festivities takes a lot of people to help make it run smoothly.

“We’re taking all of our interns, They’re going to help out at the game. Just be extra bodies out and in concessions or guiding people where they need to go. There’s a lot of moving parts in this thing, being a two day event. Having these guys here is going to help a lot,” Heeman said.

The Pioneers will be well represented at the game. With some injury substitutions, the Pioneers are up to six players on the Clark Division roster.

Heeman said the game should be well attended.

“We’ve had over 1,000 tickets sold for a while, and we’re still pushing. I was kind of worried about it but we did a lot of advertising there,” he said.

Expedition League All-Star Rosters

Clark Division

Brody Sintek, Fremont Moo

Dawson Linder, Fremont Moo

EJ Taylor, Fremont Moo

Cole Dawson, Hastings Sodbusters

Trevor Mattson, Hastings Sodbusters

Nick McCollum, Pierre Trappers

Tyler Luban, Pierre Trappers

Colin Adams, Pierre Trappers

Adonis Forte II, Sioux Falls Sunfish

Andrew Garcia, Sioux Falls Sunfish

Will Olson, Sioux Falls Sunfish

Seth Surrett, Spearfish Sasquatch

Theo Hardy, Spearfish Sasquatch

Reilly Kirkpatrick, Spearfish Sasquatch

Johnny McHenry, Spearfish Sasquatch

Charles McAdoo, Spearfish Sasquatch

Ben Parker, Spearfish Sasquatch

Zachary Kriethe, Spearfish Sasquatch

Eric Smelko, Western Nebraska Pioneers

Tyler Davis, Western Nebraska Pioneers

JT Waldon, Western Nebraska Pioneers

Carson Ohl, Western Nebraska Pioneers

Cade McGee, Western Nebraska Pioneers

Caden Edwards, Western Nebraska Pioneers

Coaching Staff

Antonio Garcia, Clark Division Head Coach

Trent Keefer, Clark Division Assistant Coach

Jackson Cobb, Clark Division Assistant Coach

Lewis Division

 Alex Thurston, Badlands Big Sticks

Ryan Stafford, Badlands Big Sticks

Carson Lundmark, Badlands Big Sticks

Joe Osborn, Badlands Big Sticks

Pat Miner, Badlands Big Sticks

Brady Salyards, Badlands Big Sticks

Josh Tucker, Badlands Big Sticks

Parker Stohr, Badlands Big Sticks

Brendan Thome, Canyon County Spuds

Max Holtzclaw, Canyon County Spuds

Blake McFadden, Canyon County Spuds

Zach Tallerman, Canyon County Spuds

Jake Wright, Casper Horseheads

Cristian Lopez, Casper Horseheads

Ryan Callahan, Casper Horseheads

Eric Erato, Casper Horseheads

Seth Lucero, Mining City Tommyknockers

David Melfi, Mining City Tommyknockers

Zach Camp, Mining City Tommyknockers

Dylan Wilhelm, Mining City Tommyknockers

Justin Cooper, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Jordan Williams, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Jaiden Beck, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Allen Grier, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Beau Brewer, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Cullen Hannigan, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Kyle Bratset, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Gene Abourette, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks

Houston Fogelstrom, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks

Jake Hjelle, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks

Coaching Staff

Alex Miklos, Lewis Division Head Coach

Michael Newstrom, Lewis Division Assistant Coach

Benton Schweinfurth, Lewis Division Assistant Coach

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

