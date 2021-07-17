Six Pioneers selected for Clark Division All-Star roster

CASPER, Wyo. — The Expedition League has a host of activities set for its All-Star break beginning on Monday, July 19.
“We’re trying to pack as much as we can into the two days,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said.
The festivities begin both days at 4:30 p.m. starting with a free clinic for Casper-area youth on both days of All-Star festivities.
“The first day, there’s a free clinic for kids that’s going to be put on by one of our former players from Oregon named Austin Byler. He runs an organization called Major League University,” Heeman said.
Byler was selected in the Major League Baseball draft, but didn’t make it to the Majors, so he decided to pass on his knowledge to the youth with baseball clinics, Heeman said.
The clinic is for youth from 6 to 13 years old.
There will be a charity softball game on Monday, as well. The softball game will feature Wyoming All-Star softball players.
“We’re going to mix in our all-stars. They’ll be like a bonus batter every inning going up against the softball pitchers,” he said.
The softball game will be followed by the league’s Home Run Derby.
“Every team’s got a home run derby hitter. Our entry is JT Waldon,” Heeman said. “Every home run derby hitter, all 12 of them, are assigned a high school senior in Casper. Whoever wins the derby, the senior that they’re assigned to gets a $500 scholarship.”
On Tuesday, the kids clinic will go into a second day, followed by the All-Star contest.
There will also be bounce houses for the children.
Heeman, who also owns the Casper Horseheads, said the All-Star festivities takes a lot of people to help make it run smoothly.
“We’re taking all of our interns, They’re going to help out at the game. Just be extra bodies out and in concessions or guiding people where they need to go. There’s a lot of moving parts in this thing, being a two day event. Having these guys here is going to help a lot,” Heeman said.
The Pioneers will be well represented at the game. With some injury substitutions, the Pioneers are up to six players on the Clark Division roster.
Heeman said the game should be well attended.
“We’ve had over 1,000 tickets sold for a while, and we’re still pushing. I was kind of worried about it but we did a lot of advertising there,” he said.