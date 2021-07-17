Six Pioneers selected for Clark Division All-Star roster

CASPER, Wyo. — The Expedition League has a host of activities set for its All-Star break beginning on Monday, July 19.

“We’re trying to pack as much as we can into the two days,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said.

The festivities begin both days at 4:30 p.m. starting with a free clinic for Casper-area youth on both days of All-Star festivities.

“The first day, there’s a free clinic for kids that’s going to be put on by one of our former players from Oregon named Austin Byler. He runs an organization called Major League University,” Heeman said.

Byler was selected in the Major League Baseball draft, but didn’t make it to the Majors, so he decided to pass on his knowledge to the youth with baseball clinics, Heeman said.

The clinic is for youth from 6 to 13 years old.

There will be a charity softball game on Monday, as well. The softball game will feature Wyoming All-Star softball players.

“We’re going to mix in our all-stars. They’ll be like a bonus batter every inning going up against the softball pitchers,” he said.

The softball game will be followed by the league’s Home Run Derby.