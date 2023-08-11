The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team managed just four wins in making a run to the quarterfinals of the Region IX tournament last.

The Cougars have the goal of taking things a few steps further this season.

“Our first goal it being Region IX champions,” sophomore Sebastian Arenas of Manizales Colombia, said. “But we know we have to go step-by-step.”

The Cougars last Region IX title was in 2003.

“We have a lot of players in different positions, all of them with wonderful abilities,” Arenas said. “The intensity in the practices is high and we are working on our weaknesses. Everyone has a lot of expectations, and we want to make history this year.”

The Cougars, who play an alumni game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex, started preseason practice last week and the 26-man roster in preparation for the schedule that kicks off Aug. 19 against Iowa Lakes Community College in Sterling, Colorado.

“We are putting in a lot of effort. The team has a goal and everyone wants to reach it," Arenas said. "We are practicing a lot in order to create a good environment in the team so we can show our potential.”

The Cougars return seven players from a year ago. Besides Arenas, the Cougars bring back goalkeeper Hernan Burdiles from Santiago, Chile; Samuel Acosta from Manizales, Colombia; Adolfo Rojas and Luis Escobar both from Aurora, Colorado; Pablo Dominguez from Madrid Spain and Pedro Roche from Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The incoming freshmen include three Nebraska natives: Scottsbluff’s Eduardo Sena, Lexington’s Kenny Morales and Kearney’s Jhordy Solares.

Four freshmen hail from Miami, Florida: Luis Terreros, Michael Escobar, Isrrael Rodriquez and Roberto Rivero.

The roster also includes Felipe Alvarez De Araya and Lucas Ovalle from Chile; Joao Bisneto, Joao Menezes, Eduardo Oliveira, and Guilherme Lindolfo from Brazil; Alex Carrillo from Ecuador; Paul Denz from Germany; Simon Echeverry from Colombia; Abdoulie Fatty from Gambia; Maxime Niyibaho from Belgium and Jeronimo Zelaya Diaz from Argentina.

“We have a really good team, our coaching staff is trying to make us improve every day,” Arenas said. “We are creating connections that can help us with games and be successful. Everyone from the freshmen to the sophomores have been putting in loads of hard work and have been really dedicated this pre-season to get a step closer to our dream of reaching the national tournament.”