The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team will be young, but talented this season.

The Cougars have four returners that saw plenty of action last year, and the group is bolstered by a solid group of incoming freshmen. WNCC graduated nine sophomores from a 7-7 campaign.

The team, which is vying for its first double-digit win campaign since 2019, opens its regular season schedule Aug. 19 against Iowa Lakes Community College in Sterling, Colorado.

The Cougars then host Southeast Community College Aug. 21.

Sophomore Sara Lourenco, who rehabbed from a knee injury she suffered after last season, is optimistic.

“We have great talent and also we all work hard,” said Lourenco, of Colider, Brazil. We have everything to be a very good team.”

The other returning players include Lesley Vasquez of Denver, Colorado; Tania Razo of Aurora, Colorado and Aileen Perez of Thorton, Colorado. Jackeline Castro also returns but will redshirt this year.

The Cougars have plenty of incoming local talent including Scottsbluff’s Kate Larson, Torrington’s Jade Brothwell, along with Spearfish, South Dakota, graduate Emily Hunsley, whose sister Brittney played for the Cougars in 2019.

“The team had a lot of talent and different talent,” Lourenco said. “That, in my opinion, is what makes the team totally complete.”

Emily VillaGomez of Aurora, Colorado. As a junior, VillaGomez had 62 saves in net for Vista Peak Prep. Joining VillaGomez on the Cougars is her high school teammate Lizbeth Barrera.

Other players on the team include Emily VillaGomez and Lizbeth Barrera of Aurora, Colorado; Ariel Veliz of Wellington, Colorado; Yasmin Urbina of Brush Colorado; Valentina Cueva from Lima, Peru; Ana Gomes from Brazil; Alejandra Rodriguez from Quitor, Ecuador and twins Ashley and Maria VillaGomez from Mexico.

“The team is very talented,” Lourenco said. “All the girls are going very well. I can’t say one player is standing out, but the team together will stand out so much this season.”

