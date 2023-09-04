SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team dropped four matches at the competitive Crystal “Inn”vitational over the weekend.

The Cougars opened the tourney on Friday, falling to the host squad No. 14 Salt Lake Community College in four sets 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16 before dropping a hard-fought five-setter to Lee College. The scores against were 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-13.

The Cougars then fell to No. 2 Miami Dade College 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 before a loss to College of Southern Idaho in four sets. Scores were 25-10, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17.

The Cougars (5-5) travel to Stering, Colorado, this weekend for the Sheila Worley Invite. WNCC returns home for the Wyo-Braska Class on Sept. 14-16. The Cougars are scheduled for five matches in the tournament, beginning with a game against Missouri State West Plains.

Men’s soccer

CASPER, Wyoming — WNCC men’s team recorded a 1-0 win over Casper College

The Cougars were outshot 10-3 in the contest.

Israel Rodriguez took a pass from Guilherme Lindolfo and put it in the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

WNCC goalkeeper Herman Burdiles had six saves, while Casper’s Hugo Arno finished with two.

WNCC (1-1-1) was scheduled to play Central Wyoming College on Memorial Day. The Cougars open conference schedule this week with a matchup against Northwest College on Friday.

The Cougars then host Central Wyoming College on Saturday.

Women’s soccer

CASPER, Wyoming — Casper scored five goals in the second half to pull away for a 7-1 win over the Cougars on Saturday.

The Cougars, who were playing their first game since Aug. 19, got a goal from Yasmin Urbina in the second half. The goal, which came off an assist from Tania Razo, cut Casper’s lead to 3-1.

Casper, which led 2-0 at the break, added four goals over the final 25 minutes of regulation.

WNCC (0-1-1) was set to play on Monday and hosts Northwest College on Friday.

The Cougars then host Central Wyoming College on Saturday. Both games start at 1 p.m.