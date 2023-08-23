The No. 6 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team received 18 kills from Lilly Zwart and 17 service points from Shanell Martinez for a four-set win over over Casper College Tuesday night at Cougar Palace.

Scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15. Both teams entered the matchup wtih 3-1 records.

Zwart, the freshman from New Zealand, said the Cougars responded after the opening-set loss.

“I thought we played incredible,” said Zwart, who also five assisted blocks and eight digs. . “We really gelled together as a team the past week and it just showed on the court in that we were backing each other up. We played like we have never played before. It was really good.

“We were a little bit more fired up,” she said. “We realized we had to work harder and show everyone that was here supporting us and we just in the huddle said we had to do it for everyone here watching and for the team. We really worked to get those last three sets to get it.”

Martinez had a triple-double with 48 set assists, 17 points, 15 digs, and three aces.

In addition, Tyser had 22 digs with two points, while Cruz finished with 14 kills, seven points, and seven digs.

Gabriel tallied eight kills with six digs and six points, while Schul had five kills, three assisted blocks, 10 digs, and eight points. Chloe Grady had five kills with three assisted blocks; Charli Blackman had two kills and four digs; and Megan Bewley had three points.

WNCC will have a week off as they will face Eastern Wyoming College on August 29 in Torrington, Wyoming.

Zwart said they will keep practicing to get better in the areas they need work on.

“We will keep training and we will keep working hard because if we keep working hard we will get even better and we can roll over teams that even bigger than us,” she said.

“It was a great to play a home game and really happy with the team and looking forward to our next game and our next tournaments.”

Men’s college soccer

Western Nebraska Community College and Southeast Community College battled each other but also the humid weather Monday.

The teams settled for a 2-2 as temperatures hit 98 degrees at the Lander’s Soccer Complex

WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said it was a contest that showed what the Cougars need to improve on to continue on their season.

“We got a tie today and I won’t fault them for that and I thought it was great that we came back and tied the game,” Rasnic said. “But, the truth is, we shouldn’t have been in that position to begin with. We let pressure dedicate how we play and good teams don’t do that. We have a lot of work to do to learn to play under game pressure and we will have to keep working to see how it goes this weekend.”

“We have a lot of work to do and we are nowhere where we need to be with the talent level that we have,” Rasnic said. “Our guys need to learn to play in this conference. We have a lot of freshmen and a lot of young guys and they don’t understand the intensity level. My job is to get a fire lit under them and try to get them up to the right speed to play.”

The Cougars Maxime Niyibaho scored a first-half goal off a pass from Adolfo Rojas to tie the game 1-1. Southeast scored five minutes later to take a 2-1 lead at the break.

WNCC’s Pablo Dominguez tied the game with just under 25 minutes left in regulation.

The WNCC men’s and women’s soccer teams head to Rapid City, South Dakota, this weekend for a scrimmage matches against RMAC four-year teams.