For two athletes with Panhandle ties, Volleyball Day in Nebraska is something they will remember for a long time.

Emersen Cyza, an Alliance graduate and Nebraska-Kearney volleyball player, and former Western Nebraska Community College standout Erica Fava — who now is at the University of Nebraska-Omaha — both got to experience event at Memorial Stadium last week.

Cyza, a redshirt senior on the UNK team, said there are no words to describe what it was like to play volleyball outdoors on a football field. UNK lost in three sets to Wayne State in the afternoon opener.

“It was so amazing and such a great day to be a part of,” said Cyza, who holds the Alliance career marks for kills in a season (571) and in a career (1,830). “Everywhere we went, people were cheering for us. Wayne, Omaha, Lincoln, didn’t matter. We were all Nebraskans and it as surreal.”

Fava, whose UNO team faced Nebraska in the final match of the night, said playing in front of 92,003 fans was unreal.

“I can’t find words to describe what happened (Aug. 30),” Fava, a junior libero, said. “I literally still have to realize it. It was amazing and the energy the fans had was incredible. There were nerves for everything.

"The wind was definitely not helping and the amount of people there was intimidating for sure. We played in front of the biggest and most-intimidating crowd you could ever see in college volleyball. We are ready for anything." 'surr

Cyza was part of another record-breaking event on Wednesday.

The No. 10 Lopers swept Peru State in front of 4,003 fans at home to set a Division II regular-season attendance record. The previous mark was set last November when 3,888 fans watched Alaska-Anchorage sweep visiting Central Washington.

"Sitting on the bench before the match with Coach (Samantha) Hammond, I said 'The last time I looked around and saw this you were playing," Lopers coach Rick Squires said in a Nebraska-Kearney media release in reference to the 2005 NCAA Elite Eight.

"It was a lot like that…the lines going out the door. I normally stay in my office until about 10 or 15 minutes before game time but three or four times, I peeked through a side door to see what was happening," he said. ""A lot of our fans were in Lincoln (last Wednesday) and they just love volleyball. We called on them and they responded."

Nebraska-Omaha had an incredible week as well.

Two days after facing Nebraska in front of the record-setting crowd for a women's sporting event, the Mavericks were playing Kansas State in the Wildcats first home match in their new gym.

Nebraska-Kearney headed from Lincoln to Salt Lake City, Utah to play in a weekend where they went 4-0. The Lopers beat Oklahoma Christian, Texas Woman’s College, St. Martin’s College, and Westminster College.

“Wayne is a great competitor and we were in front of so many people,” Cyza said. “We learned more about our team. We started off really strong but had some errors here and there. We were ready for the weekend in Utah.”

Fava, who was named the NJCAA D1 Region IX Player of the Year in her sophomore season at WNCC, said the matchup with Nebraska can only help the Mavericks moving forward.

“They (Nebraska) is such a good team. They have so many talented players and it was an honor playing against them,” Fava said. “We can only learn from this and we are literally prepared for anything at this point.”

.