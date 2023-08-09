The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team carries high expectations into the season after placing in the top six at the NJCAA national tournament last year

The Cougars, with just five returning players, began their quest to repeat as Region IX champions and earn another trip to the national tournament this week

The Cougars may be young on paper but they have depth

“I think we have quite a bit of talent on this team,” said sophomore Shanelle Martinez, who was a first team NJCAA All-American a year ago. “It is just we are a young team so there is learning that we need to do. But, we have great talent; we just have to mesh together.”

Martinez is the only real returning starter for the Cougars. The 5-foot-9 setter from San Antonio, Texas, had an outstanding season as a freshman with 1,399 assists, or a 10.36 per game average. Shae Hardy, a 5-5 setter from Windsor, Colorado, also returns.

Hardy said the work done in team camp before classes begin August 21 will be crucial for the team

“It is so important because this is where we bond and have the chemistry to get out there and play. If we didn’t do this, we wouldn’t get anywhere, honestly,” Hardy said. “There is a lot of learning to do for the freshmen, but I believe in them. We all believe in each other and It think we will do really good this year.”

Besides Hardy and Martinez, three other players return from last year’s 34-5 season: 5-4 libero/defensive specialist Megan Bewley from Scottsbluffand two hitters, 6-1 Charli Blackman from Auckland, New Zealand and 6-3 Maya Angelova of Kyustendil, Bulgaria.

The rest of the Cougars roster are freshman. Two are former Panhandle players: Gering’s Carleigh Pszanka, a 6-foot outside hitter and Harrison’s Tamika Eastman, a 5-10 hitter.

Two of the freshmen are from neighboring states: Taylor Tyser, a 5-4 libero/defensive specialist from Laramie, Wyoming, and 5-8 hitter Jaylen Nachtigall from Hot Springs, South Dakota.

The other freshmen include 5-9 outside hitter Dani Cruz of Guadalajara, Mexico, 5-11 rightside hitter Lilly Zwart of Tasmin, New Zealand, 5-10 hitter Chloe Grady of Kaneohe, Hawaii, 5-6 middle hitter Dessiah Christopher of Naples, Florida, 6-1 middle hitter Finja Schul of Bergisch Gladbach, Germany and 5-8 hitter/setter Kyana Gabriel of Hilo, Hawaii.

Martinez loves the hitters that she gets to set to.

“There are a lot of good hitters that are standing out,” Martinez said. “They play hard, they work hard, and they are very aggressive. I think the thing we need to work on is our passing, but the hitting is there. The hitting talent is there.”

Both setters said the first week of practice has had its ups and downs, but overall everything is going just well.

“I think it has been going great,” Martinez said. “I think we have a lot of potential, but we have a lot of work to do and it seems like a lot of the girls are willing to work hard. I think it will be an easier season if everyone has their mindset.”

Hardy said everyone is working hard to accomplish the goal of a return trip to nationals.

“I think it (the preseason workouts) has been going really good,” she said. “We have been putting in a lot of hard work. We have been working really hard and we are getting there.”

WNCC opens the season Aug. 18-19 when the Cougars compete in the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Cougars’ first home game is slated for Aug. 22 against Casper College.

“The outlook is to win regionals and hopefully to attend the national tournament and make a name for ourselves like we did last year,” Martinez said. “Also, the goals are to just have a good healthy season overall.”

Hardy said once this team clicks, they should be fun to watch.

“I think we are really talented,” Hardy said. “We have a great group of hitters. We have me and Shanelle as the setters, and we have a new DS in Megan. We are all going to work so hard to make the chemistry and then we will be ready for the season.”