WATCH NOW: Pioneers intern Jared Brecker pursuing his passion

After deciding his baseball playing days were behind him, Pioneers intern Jared Brecker still wanted to be close to the game.

Brecker, who is from Los Angeles, said he realized he wouldn’t be able to play baseball forever.

“I played a lot of baseball growing up. In high school I had to kind of make that decision between trying to go and play (NCAA Division III baseball) or something like that somewhere, or pursuing my ultimate goal, which was to work in baseball. So, I just decided to start that journey a little earlier.”

After applying to several colleges to pursue a degree in sports management, Brecker was admitted to the University of Michigan.

Attending the University of Michigan, where he will be a junior in the fall, Brecker said has opened some doors for him.

“Part of what we do at Michigan, with my sport management major, is learning and getting the resources to finding these jobs. A lot of them are through either connections or networking,” he said.

Searching for an internship, led Becker to Handshake, a web service that helps connect college students with job opportunities.