WATCH NOW: Pioneers intern Jared Brecker pursuing his passion

After deciding his baseball playing days were behind him, Pioneers intern Jared Brecker still wanted to be close to the game.
Brecker, who is from Los Angeles, said he realized he wouldn’t be able to play baseball forever.
“I played a lot of baseball growing up. In high school I had to kind of make that decision between trying to go and play (NCAA Division III baseball) or something like that somewhere, or pursuing my ultimate goal, which was to work in baseball. So, I just decided to start that journey a little earlier.”
After applying to several colleges to pursue a degree in sports management, Brecker was admitted to the University of Michigan.
Attending the University of Michigan, where he will be a junior in the fall, Brecker said has opened some doors for him.
“Part of what we do at Michigan, with my sport management major, is learning and getting the resources to finding these jobs. A lot of them are through either connections or networking,” he said.
Searching for an internship, led Becker to Handshake, a web service that helps connect college students with job opportunities.
“I originally applied for the job in Casper with the Horseheads, which is Chuck (Heeman’s) other team. I got an email back from Chuck saying, you know, I really liked your resume, but we actually would need you in Nebraska with the Pioneers. I had an interview and ended up working out,” Brecker said.
As a baseball operations intern, Brecker fills a variety of roles for the Pioneers.
“I do the write ups for our PA guy for pregame, and our sponsor reads during the game. I also deal with player food, getting pregame meals, post-game meals, making sure that the itinerary is set up, I make sure that everyone is on the same page. I serve as a liaison between our visiting team and our ownership, and making sure that the hotels are good, that their coaches are taking care of and their laundry is getting taken care of. Really, just taking care of those little things,” Brecker said.
Brecker said this summer has been a great experience for him that will only help on his path.
“I eventually want to work in baseball operations for a Major League team, that would be the goal,” he said. “I just feel like, at my age, I just need to start getting experience. I couldn’t think of a better way than to work with an actual team. What’s great with the Pioneers is you kind of get experience everywhere. I’ve been doing stuff in marketing and sales and social media. I’ve been stat uploading with Trey, which is mainly what he does. I have been enjoying getting that experience in, really, all realms of baseball.”