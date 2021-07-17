WATCH NOW: Sullivan making most of Pioneers internship

A missed opportunity led Lauren Sullivan to an internship with the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Last summer, Sullivan had an internship with a non-profit organization because of the pandemic.

“I just wanted an internship this summer because, last year, my plans got ruined,” Sullivan said. “I found this on Handshake (a job service for college students online), along with some other Expedition League teams.”

Chuck and Mayra Heeman were the first to respond to her inquiries.

“I thought it’d be just a great opportunity to come explore a different part of the country,” she said.

Sullivan is majoring in marketing and sports management at the University of Montana, and found the Pioneers internship as a great opportunity to explore her career choices, she said.

“I’m more leaning towards management now. I want to eventually work for either an MLB team or an NFL team,” she said. “Growing up, my brother played football and baseball, so I was always around that.”

Working for the Pioneers is giving her some valuable experience, she said.