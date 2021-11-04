WNCC falls to Central Wyoming at regionals

“I thought there were a lot of good things that came out of today’s game but it’s definitely not where we want to be,” Kaawa, who played for the Cougars in 2017, said. “We saw little peaks as to what we are capable of doing but it’s a matter of how the girls respond when times get tough that really defines them.”

The Cougars did play with Central Wyoming in spurts and had big leads in the first and third sets, but they just couldn’t sustain themselves against a Rustler team that had a big block and played well defensively.

“There were definitely spurts of fore and energy, but we need to find how to keep that consistent and not just situational,” Kaawa said. “Doing so will better our game.”

The Cougars led 5-1 in the first set after three service points from Ale Meoni. But that was when Central Wyoming got on service runs of their own. First it was Haruka Sugimoto with four points for a 6-5 Central lead and then Makenzie Templeton had three points to put the Rustlers up 10-6.

WNCC fought back, grabbing a 14-12 lead behind four points from Macey Boggs. WNCC led 15-13 after a Meoni kill. Central came back to grab an 18-15 lead and led 20-16. WNCC sliced the deficit to 21-18, but Ava Rasmussen had the final three points for the 25-18 win.