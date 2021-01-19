WNCC men are ready to roll for season opener

Engel said they have the pieces to do well this season, but it will be a challenge in a season where nothing is guaranteed.

“We are still yet to find out how good we will be. We only had a couple competitive opportunities. Every time we have competed, it has been after a long break and not a lot of practices,” Engel said. “I am optimistic that we are yet to see the best of this team. We have enough pieces to be a really solid basketball team this year, but we have to keep getting better day-by-day.”

Wednesday’s opponent, Central Wyoming College, who was 20-11 a year ago, will bring a talented team into Cougar Palace for the 7:30 tip-off. Engel said the key is for his team to play well.

“The big concern right now is making sure we are taking steps forward and we are continuing to get better every day,” Engel said. “We have to sharpen up some of the things we were good at in our first scrimmage last semester, and some things we weren’t good at in our scrimmage against EWC, There is limited film on Central so far this year, but I know coach [Brad] Schmit has done a good job the last couple of years. We are going to have our hands full on Wednesday.”