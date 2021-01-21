WNCC men hang on for 86-85 win Wednesday

The second half became a battle as WNCC led 52-35 before the Rustlers made a mad dash to come back, going on a 12-0 run to slice the lead to 52-47. WNCC pushed the lead back to seven points at 61-54 on a Johnson trey and led by seven later on at 64-57 on a Brown triple.

WNCC led 66-62 and went on an 9-0 to lead 75-62. Things changed after that. Central Wyoming would outscore the Cougars 23-11 the rest of the game and nearly had a buzzbeater to win the game.

The excite of the final two minutes was intense. WNCC held a 79-71 lead with 1:56 to play. WNCC kept the lead tat 82-75 after a Johnson dunk. Things changed as the Rustlers sliced the lead to four, 82-78, on a Jaylen Searles trey. Moments later, the lead was just two points at 84-82 with 21 seconds to play at 84-82.

Johnson was fouled with 19.4 seconds and both charity tosses for an 86-84 lead. Nine seconds later, Gentry buried a trey to slice the lead to 86-85. WNCC turned the ball over and Central Wyoming missed a go-ahead bucket and Agwa Nywesh got the rebound and was fouled with 3.2 seconds. Nywesh missed both foul shots and Central Wyoming had an open look for the winning bucket, but it was just off the mark.