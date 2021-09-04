WNCC men’s soccer team records another shutout

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team continues to shine on defense in recording another shutout, the team’s third in four games, in posting a 5-0 win over Central Wyoming College on Saturday at Landers Soccer Complex.

WNCC earned the win with great defense and an offensive attack that blistered the net with shots all day.

Yael Armenta, who scored two goals in the second half, said it was nice to get another shutout.

“It [playing good defense] proves that we are a really good team,” Armenta said. “[We need that] to keep winning.”

Saturday’s contest, however, was one of two halves. The Cougars didn’t play their best in the first half as they only scored one goal. The second half was a totally different story.

“We really started bad,” Armenta said. “But we caught up in the second half and made a comeback there.”

WNCC’s only goal in the first half, and really the only goal they needed, came with 24:03 left in the first half when Paul Cerros scored off an assist from Washington Alves for the 1-0 lead. That is the way the match stood entering halftime.