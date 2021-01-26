WNCC men, women sweep EWC

The Western Nebraska Community College men and women both earned wins over Eastern Wyoming College after the women cruised to a 88-71 win and the men came from behind to down the Lancers, 108-96 in double overtime.
Ashley Panem, who finished with 13 points in the women’s game, said a fast start helped carry her team to a victory over the Lancers.
“We started off strong,” she said. “I didn’t think we played our best basketball, but it got us a win.”
After leading 27-16 after the first quarter, the Cougar women kept pace outscoring EWC 20-12 in the second for a 47-28 lead at the half.
Panem noted a major key to the win was taking advantage of turnovers throughout the contest.
“The key was forcing as many turnovers as we did,” she said. “Most of them we converted for points on our end.”
Eastern Wyoming came out strong in the second half, outscoring WNCC 22-21 in the third. However, a 21-20 advantage in the fourth wasn’t enough to overcome the Cougars’ fast start.
Alejah Douglas and Lidsey Mahoukou led the way for the Cougars with 16 points apiece. Mahoukou also pulled down nine rebounds in the contest. Panem and Payton Fields also touched double digits with 13 points each, while Ky Buell added 11 points in the win.
Natalie Kaladjiev paced EWC with 23 points, while Montse Gutierrez Ibanez chipped in 14.
In the men’s game, Eastern Wyoming controlled the first half, and led by as much as 17 in the contest, but a strong second half by the Cougars proved to be the momentum needed as WNCC finished off regulation on a 10-0 run to send the game into its first overtime. WNCC kept the edge in the first overtime, edging out the Lancers 10-9 in the frame before grasping complete control in the second overtime and out-dueling the Lancers 17-5 in the frame.
WNCC’s Tayler Johnson finished with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Issad Solano also had a stellar night finishing with 19 points off the bench. TK Koang added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Chase Thompson tallied 14 points.
Herman Melashych led EWC with 19 points followed by 16 points from Terrance Jones and Nikolas Gustavson. Kayden Toldson added 14 points and nine rebounds in the losing effort.
EWC finished the night going 7-for-9 from the free throw line with 15 3-pointers. WNCC was 10 of 16 from the stripe and converted 14 of 29 from the arc.
Women’s game
Eastern Wyoming 16 12 22 21 — 71
WNCC 27 20 21 20 — 88
EWC
Jada Ybarra 6, Ana Gascon 4, Malin Beuck 2, Janette Hanni 9, Mariana Zanelatto Minotto 5, Natalie Kalaydjiev 23, Montse Gutierrez Ibanez 14, Raleigh Basart 3, Mara Neira 3.
WNCC
Alejah Douglas 16, Ky Buell 11, Martrice Brooks 4, Shanti Henery 9, Ashley Panem 13, Payton Fields 13, Isabelle Cook 2, Emma Johnson 4, Lidsey Mahoukou.
Men’s game
Eastern Wyoming 42 40 (OT1) 9 (OT2) 5 — 96
WNCC 31 50 (OT1) 10 (OT2) 17 — 108
EWC
Carter Berish 10, Terrance Jones 16, Chris Tsamas 11, Nikolas Gustavson 16, Enzo Clouve Urie 7, Sofyane Nocara 3, Kayden Toldson 14, Herman Melashych 19.
WNCC
Carter Brown 11, Chase Thompson 14, Tayler Johnson 25, Tyler Mack 8, Agwa Nywesh 11, Issad Solano 19, Turumbil Zaki 2, TK Koang 18.