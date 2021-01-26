WNCC men, women sweep EWC

The Western Nebraska Community College men and women both earned wins over Eastern Wyoming College after the women cruised to a 88-71 win and the men came from behind to down the Lancers, 108-96 in double overtime.

Ashley Panem, who finished with 13 points in the women’s game, said a fast start helped carry her team to a victory over the Lancers.

“We started off strong,” she said. “I didn’t think we played our best basketball, but it got us a win.”

After leading 27-16 after the first quarter, the Cougar women kept pace outscoring EWC 20-12 in the second for a 47-28 lead at the half.

Panem noted a major key to the win was taking advantage of turnovers throughout the contest.

“The key was forcing as many turnovers as we did,” she said. “Most of them we converted for points on our end.”

Eastern Wyoming came out strong in the second half, outscoring WNCC 22-21 in the third. However, a 21-20 advantage in the fourth wasn’t enough to overcome the Cougars’ fast start.