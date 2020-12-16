WNCC’s Schaub signs with Northwestern

Olivia Schaub is getting ready to compete in her sophomore year for Western Nebraska Community College beginning in January, but the former Gering High standout already has her destination set for when she graduates WNCC in May.

Schaub made it official on Friday, signing to continue her volleyball playing at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, to continue her playing career.

Schaub could actually have three years of playing eligibility at Northwestern if she so chooses. She said she was drawn to Northwestern because of the school’s Christian believe.

“I chose Northwestern because I thought it would be a really good fit for me,” Schaub said. “I liked the Christian aspect of it and they also have an outstanding volleyball program. They finished sixth in the nation last year. They also have a really good exercise science program, which is exciting for me in school and going to physical therapy school, it will prepare me for that. Also, the coach and the team were very welcoming. They made me feel like I already was a part of the team.”

Schaub did say that she looked at other schools, but her heart was with the red and black Red Raider volleyball program. She is excited to be playing another two years after WNCC.