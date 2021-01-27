WNCC’s Tsvetanova signs with Division I Coppin State

So far this season Tsvetanova is having a solid season. The Cougars opened the season going 3-1 in the WNCC Crossover Tournament over the weekend. In four matches, Tsvetanova is second in the nation in total assists with 146, only trailing Utah State-Eastern’s setter C. Dobson, who has 165. Tsvetanova ranks 11th in assists per game, averaging 9.73.

As a freshman, Tsvetanova finished with 426 assists with a 7.89 average.

She has improved since she last played in November 2019.

“For sure it did help us,” she said. “We work really hard and we have good coaches that are always there for us that prepare us for a higher level.”

Tsvetanova said it has been over a year since they have played and she and the team have been looking forward to starting the season January 22.

“It has been over a year and I am really excited for that (getting the season started) and I think all my teammates are,” she said. “I am excited to play with them. I am excited to play with the sophomores because it will be our last year. We will be playing together for the last time.”

Those friendships she has garnered will make it hard for Tsvetanova to leave in May, but she will cherish all the friendships for a long time.