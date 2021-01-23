WNCC volleyball team goes 2-0 in second round of tourney

The second set saw Central Wyoming go up 4-3 and led 13-11 later on. WNCC finally came back to take a 17-15 lead behind three points from Kaohi. The Rustlers came back themselves, going ahead 22-21 and later 23-22. Kaohi tied the set at 23 and then Alex Hernandez served the final two points for the set win.

The third set was back and forth as well. WNCC trailed just once in the contest at 1-0 and led 5-2 and won 25-21.

Kaohi and Cordero each had double figure kills in the win. Kaohi had 15 kills and six digs, while Cordero had 12 kills and eight digs. Olivia Schaub also chipped in five kills with six digs, while Hernandez had six kills and 13 digs.

Also for the Cougars, Gillen finished with 11 digs, Tsvetanova had five digs and 38 set assists; and Angel Nahinu had two kills and two digs.

The Utah State-Eastern win saw WNCC put three players in double-digit kills. Cordero paced the Cougars on the hitting side with 29 kills followed by 15 from Kaohi, and 10 from Olivia Schaub.

Tsvetanova had a triple-double in the win, tallying 58 set assists, 14 digs, and 14 points. She even had two kills.