WNCC volleyball team splits matches Friday

Alex Hernandez finished with three kills and 19 digs, Angel Nahinu had four kills and two solo blocks, while Arianna Mitchell had three kills and three digs.

WNCC got back on the win path with an impressive win over Northwest led by Cardona with a double-double of 13 kills and 12 digs, while Kaohi tallying a double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs.

The Cougars also got another double-double from Tsvetanova with 13 digs and 27 set assists.

Also for the Cougars, Schaub had four kills and four digs, Gillen had 11 digs and four set assists, Hernandez had six kills and six digs, and Nahinu had three kills.

WNCC looked sharp in the game. Northwest led 5-3 before Schaub hit a kill and then served five points for a 9-5 lead. WNCC went ahead 15-9 on two Tsvetanova points and pushed the lead to 23-12 after Hernandez had five points and cruised to the 25-13 first set win.

The second set saw Kaohi help WNCC to a a 7-3 lead after three points and led 10-4 after two Gillen points and two Cardero kills. WNCC pushed the lead to 17-6 after Tsvetanova had five points and went on to win 25-13.