WNCC women’s basketball runs past Central Wyoming 115-32

RIVERTON, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put five players in double figures and rolled to a 115-32 win over Central Wyoming College Saturday in Riverton, Wyo.

The 115 points scored by the 15th-ranked Cougars is the seventh highest in school history. WNCC scored 115 in 2015 against Adams State junior varsity and 115 points in 2018 against McCook. The most points scored in a game came in 2004 when the Cougars scored 126 against Johnson and Wales.

The Cougars had a slow start only leading the Rusters 27-8 after the first quarter.

It was what they did in the second quarter that turned the game around, scoring 34 points while holding Central to just three points to lead 61-11 at halftime.

WNCC shot 60 percent in the first half and converted on five 3-pointers. Central Wyoming shot just .059 percent in the opening half and were .163 for the game. Central made just one of nine 3-pointers.

The Cougars, on the other hand, shot 61 percent for the game and busted out in making nine 3-pointers. Payton Fields had the hot hand from beyond the arc, sinking 5 of 6 long-range bombs for her 17 points.

Ky Buell led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points with two treys.