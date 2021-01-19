WNCC women’s basketball team enter season ranked 15th

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had an extremely long off-season without a game and everybody is ready to open the season this week as the No. 15 ranked team in the NJCAA pre-season polls that were released Tuesday.

It has been a trying time for the women’s basketball team as they last played in the Region IX championship game last March, falling to Casper College. Still, the Cougars 28-2 record earned them a No. 7 seed and a first-round bye into the national tournament. WNCC never got to compete at nationals as the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic that hit 10 months ago.

With that being said, the Cougar women are looking forward to opening the season for real when they host Central Wyoming College Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cougar Palace. Fans will be limited to around 575 fans or 50 percent capacity. Fans are also required to wear masks and gates will open 30 minutes before tipoff of the first game.

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney, who is in his fifth year at the helm, said the team is definitely anxious to get going.

“I think everyone is extremely excited to be able to compete and get back on the floor,” Gibney said. “It has been a long time since a lot of our players had an opportunity to play in a real game. I know everyone is looking forward to it.”