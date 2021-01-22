 Skip to main content
WNCC women topple Western Wyoming
0 comments

RIVERTON, Wyo. — The 15th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team received 18 points from Ashley Panem and the Cougars cruised to a 79-32 win over Western Wyoming Community College in Riverton, Wyoming, Friday afternoon.

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said his team played well as a team, especially from the start.

“We did a nice job of jumping on them early and handling our business,” he said. “We want to continue to work to be the best team we can possibly be.”

WNCC put three players in double figures in its second win of the young season. Following Panem in scoring was Alejah Douglas with 13 points followed by Lidsey Mahoukou with 12 points.

WNCC also received nine points from Payton Fields, which included a team-leading three 3-pointers. Shanti Henery followed with eight points and a pair of treys.

WNCC was on cruise control all night, running to a 41-13 halftime lead. WNCC shot 37 percent from the field and 29 percent (9 of 31) from beyond the arc.

The Cougars were outrebounded by Western Wyoming 49-43. Mahoukou led the way with six boards while Fields tallied four and Douglas three.

Western Wyoming was led in scoring by Chelsea Gundersen and Jenna Czarnecki each with six points.

WNCC, 2-0, will next be in action Saturday when they face the host team Central Wyoming College. The Cougars will then return home to face Eastern Wyoming College on Tuesday.

WNCC 41 38 – 79

W. Wyoming 13 19 – 32

WNCC

Bella Sparaco 5, Lidsey Mahoukou 12, Alejah Douglas 13, Ky Buell 4, Ashley Panem 18, Yara Garcia 2, Martrice Brooks 3, Shanti Henery 8, Payton Fields 9, Maddy Campbell 3, Isabelle Cook 2.

Mark Rein is a correspondent with the Star-Herald. Email sports@starherald.com to reach Mark.

