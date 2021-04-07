WNCC women's basketball team ready for regionals

WNCC was having a fantastic season as they were ranked in the Top 10 before all the coronavirus stuff hit. After suffering those two losses, which cost them a chance to host the regional tournament, WNCC reeled off two wins over Lamar 67-53 and then a big 20-point win over Otero 75-55 on March 30.

That win over Otero really was the turning point where the Cougars trailed big in the first half, but then exploded in the second, third and fourth quarters to roll to the 20-point win. Campbell said that win made a statement of how her team can play.

“It was definitely important to show for not only ourselves but for everyone else,” she said. “Especially for it being a home game and having the home court advantage, was pretty important to get the win and show that we could do it, and to show that we are a better team than what we have been playing as.”

Anything is possible at the regional tournament this year and nothing can be a given. WNCC has appeared in the last four Region IX tournament.

Campbell and the other sophomores know how hard it can be playing three straight days where a team will face three quality teams.