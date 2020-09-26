Cordell wins second Monument Marathon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adam Cordell, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, had one thing on his mind Saturday morning as he was getting ready to run the Monument Marathon for the second time — better his time from the 2017 race.

Cordell did just that winning the men’s division title on Saturday with a time of 2:42.17.

“Three years ago, I came and actually won it, but it was not my best race. I got a 3:10” he said. “This year, I beat it by about a half hour.”

Cordell said he knew what he had to work on to beat his previous time.

“I knew where I bombed that first race,” he said. “This year, I kept going and got a better time.”

Cordell said it was the dirt trail that hurt his time the last time he raced here.

“You start running on the dirt trail and it’s just brutal. Especially when you’re by yourself, which plays a big mental game with you. No matter which way the wind is blowing, it’s just up and down, up and down.”

Cordell, who runs in Cheyenne winds, said he wasn’t prepared for the hot winds blowing on Saturday.