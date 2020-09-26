Cordell wins second Monument Marathon

Adam Cordell, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, had one thing on his mind Saturday morning as he was getting ready to run the Monument Marathon for the second time — better his time from the 2017 race.
Cordell did just that winning the men’s division title on Saturday with a time of 2:42.17.
“Three years ago, I came and actually won it, but it was not my best race. I got a 3:10” he said. “This year, I beat it by about a half hour.”
Cordell said he knew what he had to work on to beat his previous time.
“I knew where I bombed that first race,” he said. “This year, I kept going and got a better time.”
Cordell said it was the dirt trail that hurt his time the last time he raced here.
“You start running on the dirt trail and it’s just brutal. Especially when you’re by yourself, which plays a big mental game with you. No matter which way the wind is blowing, it’s just up and down, up and down.”
Cordell, who runs in Cheyenne winds, said he wasn’t prepared for the hot winds blowing on Saturday.
“I was pulling like 5:55 miles. Then I turn the corner going up Mitchell Pass right there at the bluffs and I got down to an eight minute pace because the wind is just howling. I had to take off my hat because it kept blowing,” Cordell said. “Once I got past that, I got back to a five minute pace.”
Cordell plans to run in all 50 states, and said he will likely return to run the Monument Marathon.
“I really like the hospitality and the people are so nice. It’s well organized, and everything just goes so smoothly.”
Joe Wilson, who won last year’s marathon with a time of 2:44.35, finished second with a time of 2:45.27. In third place, Scott Swaney ran the course in 2:53.27.
Parker Watt ran a 3:13.35 for fourth place, and James Garner round out the top five with a time of 3:14.01.
Men’s Full Marathon Top 10
1, Adam Cordell, 2:42.17; 2, Joe Wilson, 2:45.37; 3, Scott Swaney, 2:53.57; 4, Parker Watt, 3:13.35; 5, James Garner, 3:14.01; 6, Stephen Castle, 3:15.57; 7, Gage Winkler, 3:18.23; 8, Joseph Wright, 3:20.10; 9, Zachary West, 3:31.26; 10, Jeff Braun, 3:34.41.
