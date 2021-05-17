Cougar women's soccer team tops Trinidad

It was a competitive game, too.

Mueller said the defense played extremely well compared to the first meeting between the two schools.

“We man marked and played together,” Mueller said. “We fought really hard and won the 1v1 battles on the field. The defense did amazing getting the ball up the field to the forwards and the wing players to give us opportunities up top.”

Trinidad struck first scoring first just 9:28 into the match on a goal by Angelique Valencia. After that score neither team scored again in the half as Trinidad State held a 1-0 lead.

Both teams played tough in the second half. Finally, with 23:40 gone in the second half, Andrea Jimenez evened the match with a goal. Both teams continued playing tight defense as both teams finished regulation knotted at 1-1, forcing overtime.