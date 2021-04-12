Cougars baseball team runs past McCook

“It was really important to get this win, because if we would have lost, it probably would have sent us going on the wrong route to finishing season play,” he said. “Hopefully, this win will lead to even more wins and also light some fire in us as a team. The team had my back today, so I had to show them I got theirs too!”

WNCC will look to build off Sunday’s win as they host Northeastern Junior College on Tuesday in a doubleheader. The NJC games were scheduled for Wednesday, but because of forecasted high winds, the game was moved to Tuesday.

WNCC opened the scoring in the first as Caleb Coats walked followed by a single by Luis Alcantara. Coats later scored to make it 1-0.

WNCC added three more in the second inning. Sergio Tarango had a single followed by Riley Schanaman reaching on a 2-out single. Coats followed with a walk to load the bases. Michael Felton then scored a run on a single to third base for a 2-0 lead.

Alcantara then singled to score Schanaman and Coats to make the score 4-0.

No one scored in the third. The fourth saw McCook get a lead-off solo home run. WNCC answered in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs for an 11-1 lead.