Crawford’s Brennan earns two medals at Class D state track and field meet

LINCOLN — Four area athletes earned medals at the NSAA Class D State Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

Crawford’s Jillian Brennan took home two medals. In the 800 Meter run, Brennan finished third with a time of 2:26.05.

Brennan ran the 400 in 1:00.44.5 to end in fourth place.

Potter-Dix had two medalists. Thomas Muldoon finished fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:05.02, and Jared Anton ended in eight in the pole vault clearing 12-feet, 6-inches.

Raschelle Magdaleno took home a seventh-place medal with a jump of 15-8.75 in the long jump.

CLASS B

The Class B preliminaries kick off Friday, May 21.

Karly Sylvester, of Sidney, is one of the top athletes to watch in the Class B meet. She is among the favorites to win the discus and shot put.

In Class B, Sylvester has the longest discus toss with a distance of 135-11. She also has Class B’s best mark in the shot put at 43-8.

Gering’s Madison Seiler will be competing in the 800 1,600 and 3,200. Seiler was the Class B state champion in cross country.