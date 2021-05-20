Crawford’s Brennan earns two medals at Class D state track and field meet

LINCOLN — Four area athletes earned medals at the NSAA Class D State Track and Field Championships on Thursday.
Crawford’s Jillian Brennan took home two medals. In the 800 Meter run, Brennan finished third with a time of 2:26.05.
Brennan ran the 400 in 1:00.44.5 to end in fourth place.
Potter-Dix had two medalists. Thomas Muldoon finished fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:05.02, and Jared Anton ended in eight in the pole vault clearing 12-feet, 6-inches.
Raschelle Magdaleno took home a seventh-place medal with a jump of 15-8.75 in the long jump.
CLASS B
The Class B preliminaries kick off Friday, May 21.
Karly Sylvester, of Sidney, is one of the top athletes to watch in the Class B meet. She is among the favorites to win the discus and shot put.
In Class B, Sylvester has the longest discus toss with a distance of 135-11. She also has Class B’s best mark in the shot put at 43-8.
Gering’s Madison Seiler will be competing in the 800 1,600 and 3,200. Seiler was the Class B state champion in cross country.
Peyton Seiler, of Gering, will compete in the 3,200. He took third in the Class B cross country state championships.
Scottsbluff freshman sensation Paige Horne will compete in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Mitchell’s Kadin Perez and Rylan Aguallo will faceoff in the 100. Perez will also race in the 200. Aguallo also is in the long jump.
Scottsbluff’s Nick Maag could make some noise in the shot put and discus. Maag had a personal record toss of 49-1 at the GNAC meet. He also recorded his personal best in the discus at that meet — 146-10.
(Bold) Class B and C Qualifiers by School
(Bold) Class B
(Bold) Boys
Alliance — Isaiah Martinez, shot put.
Chadron — Chayton Bynes, long jump and triple jump; Rhett Cullers, 110-meter hurdles; Cody Hall, shot put; Garrett Reece, 110-meter hurdles.
Gering — Logan Moravec, 1600; Trent Davis, triple jump; Peyton Seiler, 3200; 4x800 relay (Brett Pszanka, Lucas Moravec, Eli Marez, Logan Andrews); 4x400 relay (Brady Radzymski, Tanner Gartner, Brett Pszanka, Lance Isaacs)
Mitchell — Rylan Aguallo, 100, long jump; Kadin Perez, 100, 200; Brock Knutson, shot put
Scottsbluff — Hans Bastron, 3200; Anselmo Camacho, 100, 200; Nick Maag, shot put, discus; Aaron Price, pole vault; Avery Wicker, 400; Ransen Wilkins, 200; 4x100 relay (Tyrone Shanks, Anselmo Camacho, Alexander Galindo Longoria, Ransen Wilkins)
Sidney — Daniel Bashtovoi, 800, 1600; Cameron Brauer, 1600; Mitchell Deer, 400; Sawyer Dickman, high jump; Jacob Dowse, 400, high jump; Connor Hartzler, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Cameron Leeling, long jump, 4x800 relay (Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone)
(Bold) Girls
Alliance — Dianna Kollars, 400; 4x400 relay (Jaelynne Clarke, Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes, Dianna Kollars)
Chadron — Taturm Bailey, 100 hurdles, triple jump, high jump; Jayrah Ngoi, triple jump; 4x800 (Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Grace Pyle, Makinley Fuller)
Gering — Madison Seiler, 800, 1600, 3200
Mitchell — Caitlyn Blackstone, shot put
Scottsbluff — Mariyah Avila, long jump, triple jump; Payton Burda, 100, 400; Brooke Holzworth, 3200; Paige Horne, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Brady Laucomer, long jump, triple jump
Sidney — Chloe Ahrens, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Reagan Biesecker, shot put; Gabrielle Fortner, triple jump; Morgan Jaggers, 800, 1600; Karsyn Leeling, long jump, high jump; Rheagan Stanley, pole vault; Karly Sylvester, discus, shot put; Talissa Tanquary, 400, 800; 4x400 relay (Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Morgan Jaggers, Talissa Tanquary)
(Bold) Class C
(Bold) Boys
Bayard — Daemon Avilez, 200, high jump
Bridgeport — Elijah Conley, 3200; Dillon Metz, triple jump
Gordon-Rushville — Jace Freeseman, 400; Elijah Jackson, triple jump; Aydon McDonald, 300 hurdles; 4x800 relay (Elijah Jackson, Robert Reina, Paul Lynch, Jace Freeseman); 4x400 relay (McCaffrey Ballard, Jace Freeseman, Paul Lynch, Elijah Jackson)
Hemingford — Brian Turek, 200
Kimball — Christian Allen-Van Pelt, long jump
Morrill — Isaiah Guerue, discus, shot put; Caden Lewis, 100; Bryce Seier, 110 hurdles
(Bold) Girls
Bayard — Danika Hassel, long jump; Joslyn Hopkins, triple jump; Kierra Miller, 3200
Bridgeport — Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, discus, high jump
Gordon-Rushville — Tyrah American Horse, 1600; Jayla Brehmer, 400; McKinley Grover, discus; Haley Johnson, 800
Kimball — Kaitlin Heeg, 100 hurdles, triple jump; Raven Johnson, pole vault
Morrill — Paityn Homan, 3200