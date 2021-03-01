CSC men excel at RMAC Indoor Meet

For the second day in a row, the Eagles had three placewinners in a jump Sunday.

It was the triple jump, where sophomore Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was the runner-up by going 48 feet, 4 inches, Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., was fourth at 47-11 ½ and Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., was eighth at 46-4 ½.

Both Nwagwu’s and Jenigan’s marks are provisional national qualifiers. Jernigan, another sophomore, also was the runner-up in the long jump Friday with another provisional qualifying mark of 24-5 ½. As of late Sunday, it ranked sixth in NCAA Division II.

Freshman Emory Yoosook of Casper also placed fourth to go with Fawver’s fifth in the long jump.

Other CSC men who earned points were Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., tied for fifth in the high jump, and Pete Brown of Oxford, Neb., and Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., who were third and fifth in the heptathlon. Penfield and Brown are sophomores and Soule is another freshman.

The CSC women added three points to their team total Sunday, when Kaylee Wach of Ogallala was seventh in the pole vault and Julianne Thomsen of Custer, S.D., was eighth in the high hurdles. Thomsen also was eighth in the pentathlon and teammate Hannah Christy of Alpine, Wyo., was seventh.