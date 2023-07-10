The Scotts Bluff National Monument will play host to the Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb. The event will begin at 7 a.m. July 15 at the bottom of the monument trail. Riders will compete in a time trial up the 1.6-mile road, which features the only road tunnels in the state of Nebraska.

Competitors can register in person online or in person at Sonny’s Bike Shop, 1717 E. Overland, Scottsbluff. The registration fee is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the race.

“We’re taking registrations up until the day of, but we can only take so much riders,” event organizer Daryl Payne said. “We have a limited amount of time. So online registration will end at 6:40 a.m. and give it the go light. It’s a bit of an early start, but we think it will be fine.”

One of the specific provisions added this year regards e-bike use in the hill climb.

“A few people were curious about them (e-bikes), but we can’t really let them race. They can go on a joint ride before, but it is a race, so we can’t let them in,” Payne said.

The field of cyclists is broad in terms of both skill and experience, as well as age.

“Our youngest will probably be around 5 accompanied by an adult. We have a category for over 70 years old with a few people. We try to pair kids with other kids and give them fair matchups,” Payne said.

The other divisions will include ages 10 and under, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 for both men and women.

Cameron Wagner and Angie Hilbert will both be looking to win their third consecutive race this year. Wagner will be looking to win his sixth overall.