The Western Nebraska Community College women's basketball team used balanced scoring and a strong defensive effort in a 73-53 win over Trinidad State College Saturday afternoon at Cougar Palace.

The Cougars improved to 17-8 overall, and, more more importantly. WNCC remained in the driver’s seat to host the Region IX tournament in March.

WNCC moved to 5-1 in sub-region play while Trinidad, who beat the Cougars a couple weeks ago, fall to 3-4.

Trinidad won the men's game 70-55.

WNCC women's coach Isaac Lu said the Cougars defense stood out.

“I thought defensively besides the last five minutes of the game, we played really well,” Lu said. “They essentially went on a 13-1 run in the last five minutes of the game where we just lost focus. Our goal needs to be to continue to play well no matter what the score is and not to just show up and win games.”

Balanced scoring was also a key as the Cougars put four in double figures led by Jayla Owen with 15 points and Shiho Isono with 12. Bre Fowler also tallied 11 points while Mackenzie Joseph had 10, Rashaan Smith with nine, Ola Dida with eight, and Faith Walker with seven.

“That (balanced scoring) continues to be a theme for our team,” Lu said. “We continue to share the ball every single possession. Every time we are down there on offense we look for the best shot available for our team. We throw it inside to our post and we like to drive and kick and make good decisions with the ball.

"We have to play together, play to the person next to each other, and then the wins and losses and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”

The Cougars held Trinidad to just 26% shooting and 20% from beyond the arc (6-of-30). The Trojans were also just 15-of-23 from the free throw line.

The Cougars executed better over the final two quarters.

The first half, WNCC shot just 28% from the field and 17% from beyond the arc. The second half, the Cougars were 53% from the field and 43% from behind the arc. WNCC was just 18-of-29 from the free throw for the game.

Men's game

Trindad 70, WNCC 55: The Cougars had a rough first half, trailing 45-23 at the break, and then falling short in a comeback attempt.

The win put Trinidad State in the driver’s seat to win the South sub-region and a first-round bye in the regional tournament. The Cougars are still in position for second and a home-court playoff game for regionals.

WNCC drops to 13-11 on the season and 4-3 in conference play while Trinidad moved to 8-0 in conference and 16-7 overall.

WNCC men's coach Billy Engel was encouraged by his team's fight

“Trinidad is really good. There is a reason why they are the best team in the south right now,” Engel said. “There is a reason why they are 8-0. They play really hard and they play really fast. They play really unselfish and they are a really difficult team to guard. They are a very good team and they were by far the better team today and we didn’t play well enough.

“We definitely showed some fight,” Engel said. “We battled and we had some guys that showed that they really cared by making some plays, making a run, and not allowing them to push us around. We definitely found some fight in the second half, but some of that was just a little too late.”

The Trojans ended the first half on a 24-8 run to lead by 22 at the break.

Carl Thorpe had 25 points to lead WNCC, and Daniel Bula and Zach O’Callaghan both had seven points.

Men's game

Trinidad (70):

Finn Lilly 10, Jailen Bedford 15, Dejour Reaves 14, Olson Nicholson 2, Titus Washington 7, Kenyon Elliott 3, Chase McWhite 7, Tasontai Brown 2, Keliese Frye 10.

WNCC (55):

Dimitrije Nikolic 6, Biko Johnson 2, Carl Thorpe 25, Daniel Bula 7, Enzo Clouvel-Urie 2, Maurice Walker 6, Zach O’Callaghan 7.

Women's game

Trinidad (53):

Mya Williams 9, Mariah Maes 2, Yle Exposito-Perez 14, Desiree Bachicha 1, Tiersah Penn 12, Keisy Alvarez 11, Cristina Luquin 4.

WNCC (73):

Shiho Isono 12, Jayla Owen 15, Yara Garcia 1, Bre Fowler 11, Mackenzie Joseph 10, Ola Duda 8, Faith Walker 7, Rashaan Smith 9.