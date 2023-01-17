Defense sparks Bayard boys basketball team past South Platte in MAC opener

BAYARD — The Bayard boys basketball team relied on its defense to open MAC tournament play on Tuesday night.

The Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak and advanced to the second round with a 63-43 win over South Platte.

Bayard faces Leyton on Thursday in Bridgeport in the second round of the MAC tournament. It’s the second matchup in a week between the teams. Leyton took the first meeting 58-39, which was played in Bayard.

Leyton (12-0) beat Minatare 69-25 in an opening-round game on Monday.

South Platte (4-8), which has lost seven of their last eight games, is off until Saturday for a matchup with Minatare (1-10) in a consolation game in Bridgeport.

Bayard (6-7), behind its suffocating defense. got off to a fast start and led 25-14 after a quarter. Senior Trent Marquez, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, had 11 points in that stretch.

South Platte’s Dashle Richards and Quinten Koenen worked hard to keep the Knights in the game with their combined 24 points in the first half, including 10 made free throws.

South Platte went 10-of-16 from the free throw line in the second quarter and had one basket in the frame.

The Tigers recorded 10 steals in the quarter to open a 42-26 lead at the break. Marquez had 21 points and six steals at the half, and Aron Flores would add 10 points along with four steals.

Flores finished with 13 points.

“We played good defense tonight,” Bayard coach Ryan Hergenreder said, “We are a tough team when we pressure the ball and force turnovers.”

Bayard limited South Platte to four points in the third quarter as the cushion increased to 25 points..

Both teams emptied the bench with four minutes left in regulation.

Richards led South Platte with 19 points, and Koenen added 16 points.

“Tonight’s game was a good win for us,” Marquez said, “I feel like we came together as a team and played like we know we can and I am proud of everyone’s effort.”