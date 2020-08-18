Demolition Derby keeps audience entertained

The sound of the crowd was almost deafening, drowning out the tell-tale crunch of metal as cars crashed into each other.
Attendance was strong at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Demolition Derby in Mitchell on Saturday evening.
“I thought the crowd looked really good,” said organizer Aaron Green.
Local first responders stood by throughout the event in case someone was hurt or flames erupted from a vehicle.
A total of 23 cars spent time in the arena, sliding around the dirt and into each other. At one point, a group of little drivers crawled into their Power Wheels for a mini-version of the bumper-car competition.
In the Limited Weld Class, Jason Fiskey came out on top followed by Dustin Fisher, Kevin Wholers and Clint Wolfe.
Kaleb Ewing dominated the chain class in car number 24, with Anya Ley, Jeremy King, John Warner and Kacee Ewing rounding out the winners.
