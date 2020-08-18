Demolition Derby keeps audience entertained

Jeremy King drives around the ring to his spot for the Scotts Bluff County Fair Demolition Derby on Saturday in Mitchell. King came in third place in the chain class.

 Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald

The sound of the crowd was almost deafening, drowning out the tell-tale crunch of metal as cars crashed into each other.

Attendance was strong at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Demolition Derby in Mitchell on Saturday evening.

“I thought the crowd looked really good,” said organizer Aaron Green.

Local first responders stood by throughout the event in case someone was hurt or flames erupted from a vehicle.

A total of 23 cars spent time in the arena, sliding around the dirt and into each other. At one point, a group of little drivers crawled into their Power Wheels for a mini-version of the bumper-car competition.

In the Limited Weld Class, Jason Fiskey came out on top followed by Dustin Fisher, Kevin Wholers and Clint Wolfe.

Kaleb Ewing dominated the chain class in car number 24, with Anya Ley, Jeremy King, John Warner and Kacee Ewing rounding out the winners.

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

Tags

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.