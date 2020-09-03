Double dip of racing at HiWay 92 Raceway this weekend

Racing at HiWay 92 Raceway Park will be two nights of action this weekend on Friday and Saturday before the season-ending races on September 19.
The action will be fast and furious with racing starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Legends and Bandoleros will be on the track both nights for intense races. Also set for Friday night will be the Farm Trucks, Limited Late Models, and the Figure 8s. Saturday’s other divisions will have the Warriors, Super Stock, and Farm Trucks.
This weekend’s races will be final regular season races as the races will take a week off so the cars can prepare for the season-ending races on Sept. 19 with a 2 p.m. start time. That season-ending night will feature seven divisions taking to the track, including the Legends, Bandoleros, Minions, Figure 8s, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Super Stock, and the Limited Late Models.
Last week saw some good racing as well. The Minion class was exciting with some last lap cautions and nifty racing. Porter Kelley, who won the Quicktime honor, captured the main event by topping Preston Barlow with Savanna Hickman in third and Brinna Phillips in fourth. The two heat races saw Dalton Gass win heat one as well as the trophy dash, while Barlow won the heat two.
The Warriors and Figure 8s also put on a dandy of a show. Dylan Osborn continued his assault on the course with a couple wins. Osborn won the trophy dash, which as the first heat race. Osborn then took the main event, holding off Brayden Douglas for the win. Douglas won the second heat race.
The Figure 8s, which the Warriors run, was also heated. Chris Douglas led from start to finish, and had to do some maneuvering in holding off Osborn who made attempts to pass Chris Douglas on the inside on turn four and also on turn one.
The Farm Trucks saw Terry Gass capture the trophy dash and the main event to win twice on the night. The heat race was won by Dawson Jacobs.
The Limited Late Models had seven cars on the track for the main event. Christopher Buskirk, who won the trophy dash, was battling Chad Cowan the entire race. Buskirk led for most of the race until the veteran Cowan slipped past the younger Buskirk and raced to the checkered flag for the main even win. The heat race winner was Bryan Kilthau who held off Dan Long for the win.
Quicktime
Minions – Porter Kelley
Limited Late Models – Scott Long
Trophy Dash
Minions – Dalton Gass
Warriors – Dylan Osborn
Limited Late Models – Christopher Buskirk
Farm Trucks – Terry Gass
Minions
Heat 1 – 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Brinna Phillips; 3, Savanna Hickman; 4, Porter Kelley.
Heat 2 – 1, Preston Barlow; 2, Brody James; 3, No. 42; 4, Kallen Nuss.
Main – 1, Porter Kelley; 2, Preston Barlow; 3, Savanna Hickman; 4, Brinna Phillips; 5, Brody James; Karson Moore.
Warriors
Heat 1 – 1, Dylan Osborn; 2, Chris Douglas; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Joshua Smallman; 5, James Moody.
Heat 2 – 1, Brayden Douglas; 2, Michael VanKerrebrook; 3, Beth Cress; 4, Loren Urwin; 5, Carlee Gilmore.
Main – 1, Dylan Osborn; 2, Brayden Douglas; 3, Chris Douglas; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Josua Smallman; 6, James Moody; 7, Michael VanKerrebrook; 8, Loren Urwin; 9, Beth Cress; 10, Carlee Gilmore.
Limited Late Models
Heat 1 – 1, Christopher Buskirk; 2, Chad Cowan; 3, Chris Donnelson; 4, Scott Long.
Heat 2 – 1, Bryan Kilthau; 2, Dan Long; 3, Ken Moore; 4, Allen Strawn.
Main – 1, Chad Cowan; 2, Christopher Buskirk; 3, Scott Long; 4, Dan Long; 5, Chris Donnelson; 6, Allen Strawn; 7, Ken Moore.
Farm Trucks
Heat 1 – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Dawson Jacobs; 3, Chad Steele.
Heat 2 – 1, Dawson Jacobs; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Chad Steele.
Main – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Dawson Jacobs; 3, Chad Steele; 4, Allan Cress.
Figure 8s
Main – 1, Chris Douglas; 2, Dylan Osborn; 3, Brayden Douglas; 4, Michael VanKerrebrook; 5, Rand Avolio; 6, Allan Cress; 7, Josua Smallman.
