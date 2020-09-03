Double dip of racing at HiWay 92 Raceway this weekend

Racing at HiWay 92 Raceway Park will be two nights of action this weekend on Friday and Saturday before the season-ending races on September 19.

The action will be fast and furious with racing starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Legends and Bandoleros will be on the track both nights for intense races. Also set for Friday night will be the Farm Trucks, Limited Late Models, and the Figure 8s. Saturday’s other divisions will have the Warriors, Super Stock, and Farm Trucks.

This weekend’s races will be final regular season races as the races will take a week off so the cars can prepare for the season-ending races on Sept. 19 with a 2 p.m. start time. That season-ending night will feature seven divisions taking to the track, including the Legends, Bandoleros, Minions, Figure 8s, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Super Stock, and the Limited Late Models.

Last week saw some good racing as well. The Minion class was exciting with some last lap cautions and nifty racing. Porter Kelley, who won the Quicktime honor, captured the main event by topping Preston Barlow with Savanna Hickman in third and Brinna Phillips in fourth. The two heat races saw Dalton Gass win heat one as well as the trophy dash, while Barlow won the heat two.