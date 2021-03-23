 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dru Kuxhausen transferring to University of Northern Colorado
0 comments
alert

Dru Kuxhausen transferring to University of Northern Colorado

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20201126_spo_nebmcneese_ar52

Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo (24) is slammed by McNeese State's Dru Kuxhausen (0) in the McNeese State vs. Nebraska season opener men's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The Huskers won the game 102-55.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Dru Kuxhausen announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Northern Colorado to play his final year of college basketball.

Kuxhausen, a former Scottsbluff High School and WNCC standout, will be playing his fifth season after gaining of year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

As a freshman, Kuxhausen played at Chadron State College before transferring to WNCC, where his father AJ Kuxhausen had played for WNCC in the mid-’90s.

Kuxhausen signed to play at McNeese State after his stint at WNCC. Kuxhausen led the NCAA Division I in 3-pointers with 125 for the season as a junior, which set a school and Southland Conference record.

Kuxhausen will join two of his former college coaches at UNC. Kuxhausen played for UNC assitant coaches Houston Reed at Chadron State, and Cory Fehringer at WNCC.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News