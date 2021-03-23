Dru Kuxhausen transferring to University of Northern Colorado

Dru Kuxhausen announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Northern Colorado to play his final year of college basketball.

Kuxhausen, a former Scottsbluff High School and WNCC standout, will be playing his fifth season after gaining of year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

As a freshman, Kuxhausen played at Chadron State College before transferring to WNCC, where his father AJ Kuxhausen had played for WNCC in the mid-’90s.

Kuxhausen signed to play at McNeese State after his stint at WNCC. Kuxhausen led the NCAA Division I in 3-pointers with 125 for the season as a junior, which set a school and Southland Conference record.

Kuxhausen will join two of his former college coaches at UNC. Kuxhausen played for UNC assitant coaches Houston Reed at Chadron State, and Cory Fehringer at WNCC.